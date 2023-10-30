'The whole banking sector is uninvestable': Famed 'Big Short' investor warns of mounting challenges for banks. Here's what he's betting on instead

Steve Eisman, the Wall Street veteran famously portrayed by Steve Carell in “The Big Short” as a grumpy skeptic of financial institutions, recently spoke about his distaste for — you guessed it — big banks.

“I happen to think the whole banking sector is uninvestable,” he told CNBC in an interview.

Don't miss

Commercial real estate has outperformed the S&P 500 over 25 years. Here's how to diversify your portfolio without the headache of being a landlord

Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

'A natural way to diversify': Janet Yellen now says Americans should expect a decline in the USD as the world's reserve currency — 3 ways you can prepare

But surprisingly, Eisman’s concerns about the banks aren’t rooted in credit issues but underlying challenges in the business model.

Banking faces immense pressure

In his interview, Eisman, who is now a senior portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman, expressed two major concerns about the banking sector: margins and regulations.

Rising interest rates, he believes, will put pressure on the profitability of banking. Bank earnings are based on the net interest margin — the difference between interest income made from the banks’ investments, and interest expenses paid out to depositors. Right now, banks are paying higher interest on short-term deposits but earning less on long-term loans such as mortgages, which are locked in for several decades. This could squeeze profitability, according to the Federal Bank of St. Louis.

“The deposits in the banking industry are still $2 trillion above trend,” Eisman said. “The idea that net interest margin is going to bottom any time soon I just think is wrong.”

Read more: Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here's how

He’s also worried about regulations. In July, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency jointly unveiled plans to raise the amount of capital banks must hold in reserve to reduce risk within the industry.

Story continues

“It’s going to hurt the earnings and return-on-equity for the banks,” Eisman said.

He believes banks face a tough environment where they’re compelled to hold more capital while margins are being squeezed.

However, Eisman’s bearishness is limited to the banking sector. He’s much more optimistic about other sectors of the economy.

Economic bright spots

Economic forecasts seem to have improved in recent months, with Goldman Sachs placing the risk of a recession at just 15% in a new estimate. Eisman describes the economic outlook as “not that scary,” during his interview with CNBC.

“At this point, since I don’t see a recession coming, I’d say there are more buying opportunities than shorting opportunities, except in the banking sector,” he said

One sector Eisman is particularly bullish on is infrastructure. He believes the Biden Administration's infrastructure spending plans will trickle into the sector and unleash capital expenditure in the years ahead.

“I expect 2024-2025 to be massive years for infrastructure-type companies,” he said.

In a previous interview on Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast, Eisman used the example of Quanta Services to highlight growth infrastructure. The company has seen rapid growth as capital pours into what he calls the “greenification” of the American electric grid. The stock is up around 300% over the past three years and is up around 23% year-to-date.

What to read next

Worried about the economy? Here are the best shock-proof assets for your portfolio. (They’re all outside of the stock market.)

Rising prices are throwing off Americans' retirement plans — here's how to get your savings back on track

Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey invest in this asset to keep their wealth safe — you may want to do the same in 2023

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.