U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,243.78
    +36.51 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,527.64
    +190.97 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,937.55
    +157.64 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,998.82
    +23.56 (+1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.19
    -2.15 (-2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.00
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.49
    +0.14 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0254
    -0.0071 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8530
    -0.0350 (-1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2124
    -0.0078 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5940
    +0.5950 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,961.24
    -543.10 (-2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.87
    -1.42 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,501.20
    +35.29 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Whole Foods CEO says 'socialists are taking over' in the US and young people in liberal cities 'don't seem like they want to work'

Grace Kay
·3 min read
Whole Foods Market CEO John Mackey
Whole Foods Market CEO John MackeyBusiness Wire

  • In a recent podcast, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said socialism is taking over the US.

  • Mackey also expressed concern that younger people "don't seem like they want to work."

  • The co-founder is leaving the chain in September and says he feels more free to express his opinions.

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said he fears "socialists are taking over" in the US and that young people "don't seem like they want to work."

The co-founder of the supermarket chain made the statements in a podcast that was released on Wednesday with Reason Magazine, a monthly libertarian publication.

"They're marching through institutions," Mackey said in the interview in response to questions around the labor shortage and the impact of the pandemic on Whole Foods.

"They're taking over everything. It looks like they've taken over a lot of the corporations. It looks like they've taken over the military. And it's just continuing. You know, I'm a capitalist at heart, and I believe in liberty and capitalism. Those are my twin values. And I feel like, you know, with the way freedom of speech is today, the movement on gun control, a lot of the liberties that I've taken for granted most of my life, I think, are under threat."

Spokespeople from Whole Foods and its parent company, Amazon, did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication.

The 68-year-old attributes much of the political and social changes in the US to the younger generation.

"I feel like I've become my father," he said. "I don't understand the younger generation."

The CEO said Whole Foods has had difficulty recruiting new workers since the pandemic started, even as the chain hiked wages. Mackey attributed the labor shortage to COVID-19 unemployment benefits and said the company has had greater difficulty recruiting in more "liberal cities" like New York, Los Angeles, or San Francisco.

"Younger people aren't quick to work because they want meaningful work," Mackey told Reason Magazine. "You can't expect to start with meaningful work. You're going to have to earn it over time."

Over the past few years, Whole Foods and its parent company Amazon have been repeatedly accused of union busting. In 2020, Insider's Hayley Peterson reported that the grocery chain had created a heat map to track stores that were at risk of unionizing.

Mackey is one of several to claim people no longer want to work. Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian sparked backlash when she said "It seems like nobody wants to work these days." It's been an all too common refrain since the pandemic started, but the perception had been around for decades.

One expert previously told Insider the notion that younger generations are lazier and more entitled is just another "generational effect" or form of "back in my day."

Mackey, who says he believes in "conscious capitalism" — a business philosophy that says companies should operate ethically and serve the interests of all instead of just corporate interests — said he felt comfortable sharing his thoughts since he will be leaving the brand on September 1 after 44 years at the company.

"I have muzzled myself ever since 2009," Mackey said, referring to an op-ed he wrote for The Wall Street Journal 13 years ago where he criticized Obamacare. The interview sparked backlash and a boycott on Whole Foods.

"My board basically shut me down. It's like a father, they started attacking the child, and I was intimidated enough to shut up," Mackey added.

But, the CEO said in six weeks he will be fully free to express his political opinions.

"I was telling my leadership team, pretty soon, you're going to be hearing about 'crazy John' who's no longer muzzled, and you're going to have to say, 'We can't stop John from talking any longer,'" Mackey said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Outgoing Whole Foods CEO says young people ‘don’t seem like they want to work’ and thinks ‘socialists are taking over’

    John Mackey is bowing out in the battle between CEOs and a new generation entering the workforce, but as he told "Reason," he’s not leaving silently.

  • Mark Cuban, Mavericks in hot water over Voyager 'Ponzi scheme'

    Billionaire Mark Cuban is the latest celebrity on the receiving end of investor ire. A group of Voyager Digital customers filed a class-action suit in Florida federal court against Cuban, as well as the basketball team he owns, the Dallas Mavericks, alleging their promotion of the crypto platform resulted in more than 3.5 million investors losing $5 billion collectively. Voyager Digital's CEO, Stephen Ehrlich, was also named as a defendant in the suit.

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Today. With WTI crude oil prices topping $120 per barrel as recently as mid-June, concerns over rising interest rates and a potential U.S. […]

  • Exclusive-Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

    Kazakhstan is expected to sell some of its crude oil through Azerbaijan's biggest oil pipeline from September, as the nation seeks alternatives to a route Russia threatened to shut, three sources familiar with the matter said. For 20 years, they have been shipped through the CPC pipeline to Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, which provides access to the global market. In July a Russian court threatened to shut the CPC, prompting the Kazakh government and major foreign producers to set up contracts for other outlets as a precaution.

  • Five Chinese Companies Say They Plan to Delist From the New York Stock Exchange

    Five Chinese state-owned companies said they intend to delist their American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange, as financial regulators in Beijing and Washington remain at loggerheads over U.S. audit requirements. In separate filings to Hong Kong’s stock exchange Friday, PetroChina , China Petroleum & Chemical , Aluminum Corp. of China , China Life Insurance Co ,  and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co said they have notified the NYSE that they plan to voluntarily delist their American depositary shares.

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings don't tell the full story about the company's holdings.

  • Goldman Says Commodity Prices Are 'Irrational'—After Slicing Oil Forecast

    Analysts at Goldman Sachs said commodity markets were behaving irrationally, and warned of "unsustainable prices." Prices and inventories are falling, while demand is beating expectations and supply is disappointing, they said in a note late Thursday. Normally, a combination of higher demand and lower supply would make prices rise. The bank lowered its forecast for Brent prices earlier this week. It now predicts $125 a barrel in three months' time and $120 a barrel in 12 months. Goldman Sachs pr

  • US Politicians are Buying These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 semiconductor stocks that US politicians are buying. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks that US politicians are buying, go directly to US Politicians are Buying These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. The global semiconductor industry has been one of the biggest winners of the rising inflation […]

  • Chicken Soup for the Soul is buying Redbox, Ford CEO auctions a one-on-one lunch

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi break down two other business stories today regarding Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Ford.

  • Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico — which imports nearly all of the natural gas it burns — has laid out a somewhat surprising mission: to become one of the world’s top exporters of the fuel, and fast.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved Sea

  • Electra Reports Q2 Results and Provides Update on Cobalt Refinery Project

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSX-V: ELBM) ("Electra") today announced the filing of its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provided an update on the commissioning of its cobalt refinery located north of Toronto. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless stated.

  • Will Your 401(k) Rollover Count as an IRA Contribution?

    If you have an old 401(k) at work, you might decide to roll it over to an individual retirement account (IRA). But does 401(k) rollover count as IRA contribution? The good news is that rolling money from a 401(k) into … Continue reading → The post Does 401(k) Rollover Count as IRA Contribution? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s SMIC Warns of ‘Rapid Freeze’ as Smartphone Demand Skids

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. warned that clients in sectors such as smartphones were freezing orders, underscoring how a downturn in consumer electronics demand is hurting the chip sector.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal T

  • Crocs on the move: Footwear brand takes innovative approach to hybrid work and new headquarters

    In a rare move, Crocs announced it was expanding its Colorado headquarters, not once, but twice during the pandemic. What the company needed was twice the size, so Crocs started renovations this spring on a 190,000-square-foot, three-story building at 500 Eldorado Blvd., about two miles south of its current headquarters. Crocs reported $1.2 million in expenses for paying rent at two headquarters in its second-quarter earning statement.

  • Bayer welcomes ruling against BASF claim on seed businesses

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Bayer on Friday welcomed a decision by an arbitration court to dismiss a claim by BASF that it overpaid for assets sold by Bayer to secure antitrust clearance for the takeover of Monsanto. BASF said it was disappointed that the arbitral tribunal did not follow its arguments.

  • Sears and creditors reach $175 million deal with Eddie Lampert to settle litigation over allegations of self-dealing

    After four years stuck in bankruptcy limbo, Sears Holdings and its creditors have reached a settlement with former Chief Executive and majority shareholder Eddie Lampert and other investors, clearing the path for the once-storied retailer to execute its bankruptcy plan.

  • Top Penny Stocks for August 2022

    Penny stocks are those which typically trade at $5 per share or less. Most penny stocks represent small companies that likely trade via over-the-counter (OTC) transactions, although some do trade on primary exchanges.

  • Johnson & Johnson Drops Talcum Powder Globally as Lawsuits Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson said it plans to stop selling its legacy talc-based baby-powder products globally in 2023, a move that comes amid continued legal battles and years after the company discontinued the product in the US and Canada.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGa

  • Disney earnings: 'Path to profitability' thanks to ads but likely won't hit 2024 target, says analyst

    Disney will heavily rely on its upcoming ad-supported tier to reach profitability in its direct-to-consumer business.

  • Five Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE amid U.S. tensions

    SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Five Chinese state-owned companies, including oil giant Sinopec and China Life Insurance, said on Friday they would delist from the New York Stock Exchange, amid economic and diplomatic tensions with the United States. The companies, which also include Aluminium Corporation of China (Chalco), PetroChina and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co, each said that they would apply to delist their American Depository Shares this month. The five, which in May were flagged by the U.S. securities regulator as failing to meet its auditing standards, will keep their listings in Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets.