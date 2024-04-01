Whole Foods slated for West Chester and Liberty's 50-acre Village North project

A fourth Whole Foods in Greater Cincinnati will soon open in a major mixed-use development on the borders of West Chester and Liberty townships.

The first phase of the 50-acre Village North project, developed by Cincinnati-based firm Clous Road Partners, will feature a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods building on a corner lot on the south side of Liberty Way and Butler Warren Road. It will serve as the development's anchor tenant. Five other retail buildings comprising 90,000 square feet will be constructed around it with parking.

Residential buildings are in the works for the northern side of Liberty Way. Current plans call for 392 units of multifamily housing with room for restaurants, a brewery, an office building and an outdoor amphitheater.

Aerial map of Village North development

Max Davis, director at Clous Road Partners, said a firm date for opening Whole Foods has not been determined. But the high-end grocer most likely will come online in the second half of 2025 or later.

The entire site, straddling the two townships east of the 435-acre Voice of America MetroPark, will be among the largest mixed-use developments in the region. Site work is now underway.

"We thought it was a unique piece of land position-wise since it's across the street from a big park," Davis said. "It's one of the last big tracts available in this market."

The rest of the commercial spaces planned for the south side of Liberty Way may also open in the latter half of 2025, Davis said, but no other tenants have been named.

"We're waiting until Whole Foods is further alone because we know it will drive the leasing," he said.

Artist's rendering of Village North retail development in West Chester Township

