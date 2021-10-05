Whole Genome And Exome Sequencing Markets, 2023 - Focus on Research, Clinical, Direct to Consumer, AgriBio & Tumors
Will all newborns receive Whole Genome Sequencing at birth? How fast will Direct to Consumer Testing grow? What sequencing technology will take the lead? What's holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput devices?
A plummeting of costs for Whole Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush for market players. New consumers, new technologies, new specializations. In a situation reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry a wide range of well-funded players are racing for market share on a truly global stage. The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.
Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.
Market Overview
Market Participants Play Different Roles
Instrument Manufacturer
Independent lab specialized/esoteric
Independent lab national/regional
Independent lab analytical
Public National/regional lab
Hospital lab
Physician lab
DTC Lab
Sequencing Labs
Audit body
Whole Genome Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion
Direct to Consumer - Two Approaches
The New Age of Medical Information
Dangers in DTC-WGS - Health Costs and Regulation
Newborn and Prenatal - A Brave New World
DTC - How Many Segments?
Research Markets
Research Funding and Capital Expense
WGS Datasets Preferred
Existing research repurposed
Organism Wide Market
Service Suppliers Respond
Clinical - Understanding Germline and Somatic
Somatic - Chasing Mutations and Pharmacogenomics
Pathogen Testing
The Hepatitis C Story
Will the Microbiology Department Disappear?
AgriBio - Big Business
GMO is Here to Stay
WGS Benefits and Risks
The New Agriculture
Industry Structure
Hospital's Testing Share
Economies of Scale
Instrument Manufacturer Role
Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling
Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?
Genetic Counselling as an Industry
WGES Adoption and Cannibalization
The Meaning of Grail
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
Diagnostic Factors
Interpreting the Code Otherwise
Changes in Agriculture.
Fertility Technology Comes of Age
Pathogen Challenges
Factors Limiting Growth
Increased Competition Lowers Price
Lower Costs
Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth
Wellness has a downside
GMO Opposition Movement.
Sequencing Instrumentation
Instrumentation Tenacity.
Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure.
Oxford Nanopore
What is Oxford Nanopore Sequencing?
What can Oxford Nanopore Sequencing be used for?
Oxford Nanopore Products
Long Reads - Further Segmentation
Linked Reads
Targeted Sequencing Adopts CRISPR
New Sequencing Technologies
WGES Recent Developments
UK Whole-Genome Sequencing Project Obtains £200M
WGS may help with disease outbreaks
Veritas Cuts WGS Price by 40%
Dante Labs Launches GenomeL, Long Reads Human Whole Genome Sequencing
Machine-learning system used to diagnose genetic diseases
Whole Genome Sequencing for healthy creates controversy
100,000 whole genomes sequenced in the NHS
Nebula Genomics Offers FREE Whole Genome Sequencing
Veritas Genetics has time limited WGS offer for $199
Veritas Genetics Launches Two New Whole Genome Sequencing Products
BGI unveils a powerful new sequencer
State of California Funds $2M Whole-Genome Sequencing Pilot
Rapid genome sequencing could revolutionize health care
Human Longevity Launches Whole Genome Product, MassMutual Partnerships
$1500 to sequence newborns in China
Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics, deal worth up to $1 billion
PerkinElmer Launches Clinical Whole Genome Sequencing Services
Nine Centres use Oxford Nanopore MinION to Sequence Human Genome
Esperite and BGI Genomics sign a strategic agreement to offer Whole Genome
Sequencing on a large scale
Easily Affordable Whole-genome Sequencing is Goal of Mayo Collaboration with Veritas
Regeneron Partners With AbbVie, Alnylam, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Pfizer to Sequence UK
Biobank Samples
MedGenome Expands Its NGS Capabilities and Forays Into Single-Cell Sequencing
Genomics England Adopts Edico's Dragen For NGS Analysis
BGI Says It Will Slash Cost of Gene Testing to $300
Position Statement Spells Out Fetal Diagnostic Sequencing Recommendations
Dante Labs Announces 10,000 European Genome Project
Profiles of Key Companies
10x Genomics, Inc
23andME Inc
Abbott Diagnostics
AccuraGen Inc.
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Admera Health, LLC
Agena Bioscience, Inc
Agilent
Akonni Biosystems
Ancestry.com LLC
Anchor Dx
ArcherDx, Inc
ARUP Laboratories
Asuragen
Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
Beckman Coulter, Inc
Becton, Dickinson and Company
BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
Bioarray Genetics
Biocept, Inc
Biodesix Inc.
BioFluidica
BioGenex
Biolidics Ltd
bioMerieux Diagnostics
Bioneer Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Bio-Techne
Cancer Genetics
Caris Molecular Diagnostics
CellMax Life
Centogene
Chronix Biomedical
Circulogene
Clinical Genomics
Color Genomics
Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company
Cynvenio
Dante Labs
Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
Diasorin S.p.A
Epic Sciences
Epigenomics AG
Eurofins Scientific
Excellerate Bioscience
Exosome Diagnostics
Fabric Genomics
Fluidigm Corp
Foundation Medicine
Freenome
FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
Fujirebio
GE Global Research
GE Healthcare Life Sciences
Gene by Gene, Ltd
Genedrive
GeneFirst Ltd
Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
Genewiz
Genomic Health
Genomics England
Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)
GenomOncology
Genzyme Corporation
Grail, Inc
Grifols
Guardant Health
Guardiome
HeiScreen
Helix
Helomics
Hologic
Horizon Discovery
HTG Molecular Diagnostics
Human Longevity, Inc
iCellate
Illumina
Incell Dx
Inivata
Integrated Diagnostics
Invitae Corporation
Invivoscribe
Karius
Macrogen
MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc
MDx Health
Medgenome
Meridian Bioscience
Mesa Biotech
MIODx
miR Scientific
MNG Labs
Molecular MD
NantHealth, Inc.
Natera
Nebula Genomics
NeoGenomics
New Oncology
Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd
Omega Bioservices
OncoDNA
ORIG3N, Inc
Origene Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Pacific Biosciences
Panagene
Perkin Elmer
Personal Genome Diagnostics
Personalis
Precipio
PrecisionMed
Promega
Protagen Diagnostics
Qiagen Gmbh
Quantumdx
Regeneron
Roche Molecular Diagnostics
Roswell Biotechnologies
Seegene
Sequencing.com
Siemens Healthineers
simfo GmbH
Singlera Genomics Inc
SkylineDx
Stratos Genomics
Sure Genomics, Inc
Sysmex
Sysmex Inostics
Tempus Labs, Inc
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Veritas Genetics
Volition
