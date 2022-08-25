U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.75
    +23.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,056.00
    +98.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,025.75
    +96.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,947.50
    +12.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.79
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.00
    +14.50 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.27 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9990
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.89
    -1.22 (-5.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1834
    +0.0039 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5030
    -0.5910 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,643.92
    +332.22 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    512.94
    +14.14 (+2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.05
    +11.54 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Whole Slide Imaging Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, and End User

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The whole slide imaging market is expected to grow from US$ 459. 36 million in 2021 to US$ 1,471. 71 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18. 2% from 2022 to 2028. The increasing technological advancements in whole slide imaging and rising adoption of digital pathology boost the market growth.

New York, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Whole Slide Imaging Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010118/?utm_source=GNW

Extensively increasing integration of medical services and digital platforms is leading to increasing popularity and acceptance of digital consultation.Artificial intelligence (AI) is one such technology, which has been reshaping the course of medical imaging and pathology in recent years.

Artificial intelligence makes it much easier to utilize digitized consultation images for diagnostics as well as workflow applications.The prominent use of these digitized images is to generate diagnostic algorithms that can augment the diagnostic workflow.

In addition, players are also focusing on development of AI-based products.For instance, December 2021, for breast cancer, Roche introduces three artificial intelligence (AI)-based, deep learning image analysis Research Use Only (RUO) algorithms.

Artificial intelligence (AI) advances and the growing digitization of pathology are promising approaches to meet the demand for accurate detection, classification, and prediction of patients. Apart from these image analysis, the whole slide analysis workflow with automated pre-computing of the slide image before pathologist assessment and a precise visual overlay highlighting tumor cells with and without nuclear staining. Additionally, in July 2019, OptraSCAN, a leading digital pathology solution provider launched a new OS-SiA, a new generation AI-enabled (Artificial Intelligence) digital scanner that provides automatic scanning and real-time analysis of tissues or cell areas. Further, the authorities are encouraging the adoption of AI technologies for digital pathology. For instance, in August 2020, the Department of Health and Social Care, UK announced funding of US$ 63.17 million for three digital pathology centers in the UK. The centers would focus on incorporation of artificial intelligence technology for digital pathology. Adoption of AI technology is likely to offer positive curve for the market in years to come.

Type Insights
Based on type, the whole slide imaging market is segmented into hardware, software, and service.The market for the hardware segment is subsegmented into scanners, microscopes, and cameras.

The hardware segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 18.8% in the market during the forecast period.
Application Insights
Based on application, the whole slide imaging market is segmented into telepathology, cytopathology, immunohistochemistry, and hematopathology.The telepathology segment held the largest market share in 2021.

However, the immunohistochemistry segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The telepathology refers to the practice of pathology from distance with the help of advanced telecommunication software and services.
End User Insights
By end user, the whole slide imaging market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, laboratories, and academic research institutes.The academic research institutes segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.

However, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The academic research institutes held the largest share owing to the increasing number of academic research centers across the world.

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Ohio State Innovation Foundation (OSIF), National Institute for Health (NIH), Canada Foundation of Innovation (CFI).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010118/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • FTC drops Meta from antitrust suit, Pharmapacks to close, Tesla, Nio suspend EV charging in China

    Notable business headlines include the FTC dropping Mark Zuckerberg from Meta’s antitrust suit, Amazon seller Pharmapacks to close after failing to secure financing to remain operating, and Tesla and Nio suspending EV charging amid China’s power crunch.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Walmart electric delivery vehicles hit the road

    Just weeks after signing an agreement to purchase 4,500 electric vehicles for its home delivery fleet, Walmart has begun deploying the Canoo vans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area for deliveries to Walmart+ in-home service customers to test and tweak their configuration before an anticipated nationwide rollout in 2023. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) signed a definitive agreement in mid-July to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV) with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The pod-like vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said.

  • US Shale Could Erase Debt by 2024, Freeing Up Cash for Gas Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale producers are on course to make nearly $200 billion this year, enough to make the industry debt-free by 2024 and potentially fund a pivot toward more natural gas production, according to Deloitte LLP. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on Wedne

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • Qantas to pick planemaker via contest to replace ageing A330 fleet

    Qantas Airways Ltd plans to run a competition between aircraft manufacturers to replace its ageing fleet of 28 Airbus SE A330 planes in the next 12 to 18 months, its chief financial officer said on Thursday. "We will be looking at the market in the coming 12 months," Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson told reporters. She did not say what models would be considered as a replacement, though most airlines have looked at the A330neo and A350 models from Airbus and rival Boeing Co 787 and any deal would be worth multiple billions of dollars based on list prices.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • North Sea energy firm’s profits surge tenfold as prices soar - live updates

    Royal Mail prepares to tear up union agreement in battle to cut costs FTSE 100 opens 0.5pc higher Ben Marlow: It is time for Royal Mail to call the bluff of militant union leaders Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • When is the Apple event? iPhone 14 and Watch release date to come in September, company says

    Apple will hold a major event next month, it has announced. The presentation is almost certain to see the release of the iPhone 14 and new versions of the Apple Watch. It may be structured similarly to the WWDC event in June, which saw select journalists and developers invited to watch the broadcast on a screen at Apple Park.

  • Ethereum finalizes start date for Bellatrix upgrade

    The “Bellatrix” upgrade ahead of the Ethereum merger will activate on Sept. 6, followed by the Ethereum mainnet merge between Sept.10-20, according to a blog published on Thursday by the Ethereum Foundation. See related article: Fast facts “The Merge” intends to shift the Ethereum blockchain from its current proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) […]

  • LNG Investment To Peak In 2024 At $42 Billion

    Investment in new LNG export infrastructure is booming, with global LNG investments expected to peak at $42 billion in 2024

  • Exclusive-Some Chinese financiers cold shoulder Beijing's property rescue call-sources

    Some of China's state-backed financial institutions are pushing back on Beijing's calls to support the embattled property sector due to concerns about the impact of such exposure on their balance sheets, seven people with knowledge of the matter said. Without explicit financial backstop from Beijing, senior executives at some of the institutions are wary of engaging with cash-strapped developers and later dealing with potential losses of their own, said two of the sources. Signing off on financial support to struggling developers has become a concern as employees are increasingly held accountable by authorities for poor lending and investment decisions, said the two sources.

  • Are you saving more than you need for retirement?

    How much will you spend in retirement? Despite what you’ve been led to believe, your spending is going to decline on a real basis – after adjusting for inflation – about 1.8% per year over the course of your retirement, according to Explanation for the Decline in Spending at Older Ages, research published by several authors affiliated with the RAND Corporation. Now, that might not sound like very much, said Hurd.

  • Salesforce Stock Tumbles As Surging Dollar Clips 2023 Profit Outlook Following Q2 Earnings Beat

    "Everyone I've talked to is taking a more measured approach to their business," said CEO Marc Benioff. "We expect these trends to continue in the near term, and we reflected this in our guidance."

  • Doge retreats over rate hike fears and Ethereum goes to Poland

    Dogecoin has scampered back to its kennel undoing last week's rapid gains after the Dogechain ecosystem failed to inspire a sustained rally.

  • German, French Power Prices Hit Records as Gas Squeeze Tightens

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of powering Germany and France jumped to fresh records, piling greater pressure on consumers and industry who already face eye-watering bills.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, St

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks that Pay Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that pay dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry and its past performance, and go directly to read 5 Semiconductor Stocks that Pay Dividends. The U.S. semiconductor industry is the global market leader, making up 47% of global sales since the 1990’s, as […]

  • 'I called him a jerk and walked out': Candidates share their worst job interviews ever

    They didn't get work, just some astonishing stories.

  • Oil ends higher on U.S. response to Iran nuclear deal comments

    Oil prices ended Wednesday higher after a volatile trading session on concerns that the United States will not consider additional concessions to Iran in its response to a draft agreement that would restore Tehran's nuclear deal - and potentially the OPEC member's crude exports. Iran said it had received a response from the United States to the EU's "final" text for revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.