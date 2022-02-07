U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,489.84
    -10.69 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,053.88
    -35.86 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,048.92
    -49.09 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.29
    +11.93 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.52
    -0.79 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    +10.80 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    +0.52 (+2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1444
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0670
    -0.1330 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,899.57
    +2,262.51 (+5.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.64
    +23.89 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.61
    +71.21 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

WHOLE30® LAUNCHES NEW PLANT-BASED WHOLE30: FIRST COMPREHENSIVE VEGAN 30-DAY ELIMINATION + REINTRODUCTION PROGRAM

·4 min read

As More Consumers Explore Plant-Based Eating, New Program Prioritizes Plant-Based Proteins and Supports Metabolic Health to Reset Health, Habits and Relationship with Food

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whole30®, a wellness brand that offers the leading nutritional reset program, announced today the launch of a first-of-its-kind: the Plant-Based Whole30®, the first, structured whole food plant-based elimination and reintroduction protocol that thoughtfully prioritizes plant-based proteins and supports metabolic health.

Whole30&#xae; Co-founder &amp; CEO, Melissa Urban, Launches New Plant-Based Whole30: First Comprehensive Vegan 30-Day Elimination + Reintroduction Program (Photo Credit: Ghazalle Badiozamani)
Whole30® Co-founder & CEO, Melissa Urban, Launches New Plant-Based Whole30: First Comprehensive Vegan 30-Day Elimination + Reintroduction Program (Photo Credit: Ghazalle Badiozamani)

Program Prioritizes Plant-Based Proteins & Supports Metabolic Health to Reset Health, Habits and Relationship with Food

The Whole30 brand now offers two 30-day resets: the Original Whole30 and the Plant-Based Whole30. Dietitian-approved and grounded in 12 years of clinical experience, both resets are intended to help participants identify food sensitivities and create a personalized, sustainable diet through proven elimination and reintroduction protocols.

"We have always supported the vegan and vegetarian members of our community with resources and guides, but the new Plant-Based Whole30 is our most comprehensive offering to a new subset of people who could not join the Original Whole30 because of their personal beliefs or dietary preferences," said Whole30 co-founder and CEO, Melissa Urban. "I'm proud that we now offer programs to reach more people who want a life-changing reset to help get them on the right path and ultimately create an individualized diet to work best within their unique context and values."

The new reset is ideal for those who are vegan or vegetarian looking for a dietitian-created, self-directed program to self-assess plant-based protein sources and food groups as well as help identify food sensitivities and establish new healthy habits.

"Although a vegan diet includes an abundant source of fruits and vegetables, it does not necessarily exclude processed foods, sugar or gluten," says David Perlmutter, MD, FACN and board-certified neurologist. "The Plant-Based Whole30 program combines the health benefits of plant-based diets with the time-tested effectiveness of the Whole30 program, providing us with an even better opportunity to achieve our goals as we chart our health destiny."

During the 30-day elimination phase, participants omit added sugar, alcohol, grains and all forms of animal protein and animal fat. Participants are also discouraged from recreating baked goods and sweets on the program. Following the elimination phase, participants reintroduce each food group one at a time, comparing their experience and how their body reacts. Unlike any other health reset, the Plant-Based Whole30 offers two structured reintroduction approaches: one that is 100% plant-based and another which includes animal protein.

The Plant-Based Whole30 allows legumes, less-processed forms of soy, unsweetened plant-based protein powders, nuts, and seeds to provide adequate protein, and includes only plant-based fats.

"One of the most common questions about adopting a plant-based diet is 'Where do you get your protein?'" says Urban. "We've compiled years of research and our clinical experience into The Plant-Based Whole30 program, which prioritizes adequate protein intake, blood sugar regulation, and metabolic health."

Designed by Melissa Urban and Registered Dietician, Stephanie Greunke, the plant-based program is also endorsed by a team of expert medical and nutritional advisors. For more information on how to get started with this free program, visit whole30.com/plant-based.

About Whole30®: Whole30, the leading nutritional reset program, is a 30-day structured elimination program recognized by many dietitians and medical professionals as the gold standard to identify food sensitivities. Focused on Non-Scale Victories (NSVs) rather than weight loss, the Whole30 offers life-changing physical, emotional, and mental improvements.

The Whole30 was created in 2009 by co-founder and CEO Melissa Urban, a six-time New York Times best-selling author who has reshaped the health and wellness industry and created a fully integrated ethos to support the Whole30 community and beyond. The Whole30 Approved® trademark is licensed to more than 140 innovative health and lifestyle brands for its endorsement strength, community recognition, and persuasive purchasing power. In 2020, the brand debuted its Made by Whole30 line of salad dressings and dipping sauces made with ingredients that go beyond even the Whole30 standards.

In addition to over 200 Whole30 Certified Coaches worldwide, Whole30 has a combined social media base of more than 4.4 million fans and followers. Whole30 is fully committed to continued learning and growing of its communities internally and externally through its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. For more information, visit whole30.com.

Plant-Based Whole30 Logo
Plant-Based Whole30 Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whole30-launches-new-plant-based-whole30-first-comprehensive-vegan-30-day-elimination--reintroduction-program-301475785.html

SOURCE Whole30®

Recommended Stories

  • Are Mushrooms Good for You?

    These edible fungi supply a surprising array of nutrientsBy Stephanie ClarkeWhether it’s due to their rich, savory flavor or claims about their potential healing properties, mushrooms are having ...

  • Taking Vitamin D Daily Can Help Prevent This Disease, New Study Says

    Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that is responsible for numerous functions, such as strengthening bones, improving muscle strength, boosting the immune system, and sending messages between the brain and the body.Now, new research from Brigham and Women's Hospital has found that people who took a vitamin D supplement (or a combination of vitamin D and omega-3 fish oil) were less likely to be diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. Keep reading to learn more about this new research, and then chec

  • These easy, low-carb dinners deliver weeknight comfort in less than 30 minutes

    Nutritionist and cookbook author Robin Miller shares her three favorite low-carb dinner recipes for steak Florentine, meatball parmesan and salmon.

  • Tesla's bitcoin holding valued at nearly $2 billion at end of 2021

    Tesla Inc. disclosed that the fair market value of the bitcoin it held was $1.99 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021. The electric vehicle maker said in its 10-K annual report filed late Friday that in 2021, that after it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin in the first quarter, as previously disclosed, it recorded 101 million of impairment losses from changes to the carrying value of it bitcoin, but also recorded gains of $128 million on certain sales of bitcoin in March 2021. In total, net cash outfl

  • Harley-Davidson boosts dividend by 5%, lifts implied yield to nearly 1.8%

    Harley-Davidson Inc. declared Monday a new quarterly dividend of 15.75 cents a share, up 5% from the previous dividend of 15 cents a share. The motorcycle maker's new dividend will be payable March 18 to shareholder of record on Feb. 28. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $35.75, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.76%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.40%. The stock, which is still inactive in premarket trading Monday, has dropped 6.2% over

  • India Defers Rate Meet as Subcontinent Mourns Loved Singer

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank postponed its interest-rate review by a day as the nation and its neighbors mourn the death of celebrated singer Lata Mangeshkar.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyTech Leads Stock Gains; Bond Yields Tick Higher: Markets WrapThe Reserve B

  • Peloton Deal May Pose Regulatory ‘Headache’ for a Tech Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. -- the early pandemic home-fitness darling that’s become a potential takeover target following a sharp plunge in its stock price -- could find a challenging climate if it opts for a deal with a big-technology firm.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Aw

  • Coinbase, Gemini, Binance.US: How 3 of the top crypto brokers compare

    Cryptocurrencies have fallen in value from record highs late last year, but the crypto market is still worth more than Facebook. While you can buy crypto from online brokers like Robinhood, several of the biggest online brokers for stock trading — think: Fidelity, Charles Schwab and Vanguard — don’t currently allow investors to directly buy or sell any cryptocurrencies (though they may allow for investing in bitcoin futures, for example). Expect that to slowly change, says Matt Schwartz, senior advisor and a certified financial planner with Great Waters Financial.“We’re starting to see more and more institutions that are establishing the ability to buy or sell cryptocurrencies on their platform,” Schwartz says.

  • Boeing Stock Has a New Problem About Market Share

    Citigroup analyst Charles Armitage is worried that Boeing won't recapture lost market share from Airbus.

  • Real Estate Roundup: Industrious to open location in downtown West Palm Beach

    Industrious, a New York-based coworking space provider, will open a 27,000-square-foot location at Esperante Corporate Center in West Palm Beach. Industrious West Palm Beach will have 87 private offices and 350 total seats when it opens in December, according to the shared office space company. The venture is a result of a partnership with Related Southeast, a subsidiary of New York-based Related Cos., which is led by billionaire developer and Miami Dolphins majority owner Stephen Ross.

  • Monte Paschi Names Lovaglio as CEO After Bastianini Ousted

    (Bloomberg) -- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA appointed banking veteran Luigi Lovaglio as chief executive officer of the troubled state-owned lender, after ousting Guido Bastianini from the role. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyTech Leads Stock Gains; Bond Yields Ti

  • U.S. Stock Futures Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    The most anticipated economic report of the week is the Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index for January, out Thursday.

  • Wordle, Activision, Zynga ride a 'tide' of FOMO driving big video game deals

    A surge of gaming deals that include Wordle, Activision and Zynga are part of an industry-wide fear of missing out.

  • GOL Inks Definitive Investment Agreement With American Airlines

    GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) has entered into definitive arrangements through an investment agreement with American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL). GOL will expand its commercial cooperation with American and an equity investment of $200 million by American in 22.2 million newly issued preferred shares of GOL through a capital increase for a 5.2% participation in GOL's economic interest. Related: GOL To Receive 0M Investment From American Airlines, Upgrades Codeshare Agreement

  • Goldman Sachs Says U.S. Small Caps Are Set to Lag Larger Peers

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists have a message of caution for investors tempted by signs of stabilization in beaten-up U.S. smaller company stocks.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyTech Leads Stock Gains; Bond Yields Tick Higher: Markets WrapTightening

  • CBRE Earns Perfect Score in Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index for Ninth Year in a Row

    February 7, 2022 /3BL Media/ - CBRE Group, Inc. has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign, earning a perfect score in its 2022 Corporate Equality...

  • Porsche expects another record year for sales despite chip shortage - Automobilwoche

    Luxury carmaker Porsche AG expects another record year for sales despite the global semiconductor chip shortage, its sales chief was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche. Sales at Porsche, part of Volkswagen, rose 11% last year to 301,915 which would mean they could reach more than 335,000 this year if growth maintains the same pace. Van Platen said Porsche wanted to hire 400 more workers.

  • TikTok Rival’s First-Year Slump Has Analysts Eyeing Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- A recovery may be around the corner for Kuaishou Technology after Hong Kong’s biggest initial public offering of 2021 delivered hefty losses in its first year on the stock exchange.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyTech Leads Stock Gains; Bond Yields Tick Hi

  • Peloton, Marathon Digital, Coinbase, Spirit Airlines: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

    Peloton is soaring on reports it is drawing interest from suitors; Crypto stocks are following bitcoin higher.

  • Columbia Sportswear Bounces on Earnings but May See More Weakness

    Shares of the outdoor apparel maker got a nice bump last Friday from a big earnings beat, but its technicals indicate the positive momentum may not last.