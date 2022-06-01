U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,128.50
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,052.00
    +81.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,594.00
    -52.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,862.50
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.38
    +1.71 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.90
    -9.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.38
    -0.16 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2595
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3720
    +0.6960 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,546.57
    -104.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    687.38
    -8.68 (-1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.66
    -27.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Wholesale Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major companies in the wholesale market include AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc. , Walmart Inc. , Sinopharm, Sysco Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. , Brueder Mannesmann AG, Lowe’s Companies Inc.

New York, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wholesale Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282496/?utm_source=GNW
, Itochu Corp, and Tech Data.

The global wholesale market is expected to grow from $42,119.22 billion in 2021 to $46,370.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The market is expected to grow to $65,613.18 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

The wholesale market consists of sales of goods and related services to ultimate users by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that sell wholesale merchandise including the outputs of the agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and certain information industries, such as publishing.The wholesale trade comprises purchasing, storing, and selling merchandise to retailers or other wholesalers and providing related services such as breaking bulk.

This industry includes wholesale agents and brokers who arrange the purchase or sale of the goods owned by others, on a fee or commission basis. The wholesale industry also includes business-to-business electronic markets and platforms and agents that facilitate wholesale trade that does not own or handle the products they sell.

The major types of wholesalers are non-durable goods merchant wholesalers, wholesale electronic markets and agents and brokers, and durable goods merchant wholesalers.The non-durable wholesalers sell products that need to be purchased often like food items, petrol, and so on.

The ownership forms include wholesale/distribution chain and independent wholesalers having premium, mid-range and economy prices.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the wholesale market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the wholesale market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The wholesale market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries. According to International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global GDP growth was 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a decline in the historic period is further expected to be a significant factor driving economic growth. The US economy is expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Greater economic growth is likely to drive public and private investments, joint ventures, foreign direct investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during the forecast period

The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the wholesale market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.

The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in manufacture and trade of non-essential goods and an overall decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.

However, it is expected that the wholesale market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.

The use of analytics in the wholesale trade market is enhancing supply chain efficiencies by anticipating the future demand of the customer.Predictive analytics uses historic data to predict future events.

Some of the applications where wholesale trade companies use predictive analytics are to project profitability, model business scenarios, and improve marketing campaigns. For instance, HD Smith, a pharmaceutical wholesale distributor, implemented analytics to streamline their operations, manage their inventory, and perform profitability analysis.

The countries covered in the wholesale market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282496/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • What Exempting Russia From OPEC+ Supply Quotas May Mean for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Exempting Russia from the OPEC+ alliance’s oil-production agreements is being discussed by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Wall Street Journal reported. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Nvidia, Buys an AI Biotech

    Ark Innovation has dropped 54% this year but has enjoyed inflow of $1.2 billion over the past six months.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    A strange thing happens when the market takes a downward turn. Many amateur investors take their ball and go home. According to a survey by Bankrate.com, only 18% of adults in the U.S. will invest more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • Why Gold Fields Stock Sank Today and Yamana Gold Rose

    Shares of precious metals miner Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) fell as much as 23% at the open of trading on May 31. Meanwhile, Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) rose around 12%. The basics of the acquisition are that Gold Fields will buy Yamana in an all-stock deal.

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off the gas to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in Europe.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowGazprom PJSC halted pipeline shi

  • Why Nio Stock Accelerated Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit the gas today as investors processed the news that China is implementing a tax cut for new car purchases and that the government will offer a cash subsidy for people who buy a battery-powered car. Additionally, a positive analyst's note about the company could be boosting investor sentiment. China's economy has been hurt by the country's strict "zero-COVID" policy, which has caused many cities and factories to shut down.

  • Don’t fall in love with stocks, they’ll break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • Why Amazon Is Surging Higher Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up more than 2% in early trading Tuesday, defying the Nasdaq Composite index, which opened in negative territory and is down nearly 80 basis points as of this writing. Sure, Amazon has been beaten down along with many other high-growth tech stocks that trade at high multiples of near-term earnings. Last week, Amazon shareholders officially approved the company's 20-for-1 stock split, which was first announced back in early March.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]

  • Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Are Doing Stock Splits: What That Means for Investors

    There's buzz around the news -- but what do stock splits really mean for investors, and why are they suddenly so trendy? A stock split increases the number of a company's outstanding shares, while decreasing the value of each share at the same time. The whole apple represents the company's market value, equal to the number of outstanding shares times the share price.