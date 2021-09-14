Who's Who in the Arab World 2021-2022: Information on Around 8,000 Notable Arab Individuals

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Who's Who in the Arab World 2021-22" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From Morocco to Yemen, few geographical regions in the world are as culturally diverse, strategically important and volatile as the Middle East and North Africa. Who's Who in the Arab World compiles information on around 8,000 notable Arab individuals. Additionally, this publication provides you with historical background information on this influential region as well as comprehensive details and analyses on each of the Arab states.



People, Power and Prestige in the Middle East - your source for reliable information is found in Who's Who in the Arab World.



In addition to the biographical coverage, this publication provides informed insights into Arab life, the Arab states, their historical roots and the various Arab cultures.



Part I: Biographical Section



This section sets out precise biographical details on some 8,000 eminent individuals from every sphere of activity - royalty, politics, the diplomatic service, the military, administration, science, legal professions, finance, arts, education, music, medicine, literature and the world of entertainment etc.



Part II: Surveys of the Arab Countries



In this section you can find details on the Arab countries in a matter of seconds. It gives you a country-by-country breakdown of the following subjects - geography, history, constitution, economy and culture, containing information on:

- head of state and political parties - addresses of embassies and consulates - important banking/financial institutions and transport facilities - universities and libraries - medical institutions - trading organizations, and the media - cultural and tourist centres.



Part III: Outline of the Arab World



The third section of Who's Who in the Arab World takes a historical look at the development of the Arab World, the differences between the radical factions, Arab languages, ancient cultures and religions. A series of essays illustrates the history of the Arabian gulf, the Early Arabs, the rise of Islam and of the Arab Empire, as well as the Golden Age of the Arabs. It also documents the development of petroleum production.



Index of biographies by profession and by country



Indices by country and profession supplement the biographical section. A select bibliography of secondary literature on the Middle East is also included.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bwref2

