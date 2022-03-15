Who's at Risk for Heart Attacks? Not Just Who You Might Think!

Dr. Michele Nealon, President of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology Says It's Chronic Stress

Los Angeles, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States suffers a heart attack —and many of these people don’t smoke, eat junk food or have high cholesterol.

Dr. Michele Nealon, Psy.D., president of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, is joining leading heart health experts in sounding the alarm for people unknowingly at high risk for heart attacks due to psychological stress.

Recent research shows that individuals who have a high level of chronic stress are just as vulnerable—or even more so—than people with traditional cardiac risk factors such as high cholesterol, smoking, and poor diet.

“If you have a less-than-healthy heart, mental stress trumps physical stress as a potential precipitant of heart attacks,” says Dr. Nealon

Dr. Nealon’s warning is backed by recent studies by the National Institute of Health and other research organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Mayo Clinic, and the American Heart Association.

A global study of almost 30,000 participants across 52 countries (Yusuf et al., 2004) found that psychological factors, including stress, depression, and traumatic life events, are among the top nine most significant risk factors for heart attack. The study also found that psychological stress was even more impactful to heart health than diabetes, hypertension, diet, and exercise (Yusuf et al., 2004).

Mental stress comes in many forms, including divorce, family conflict, work demands, juggling parental duties, or poor sleep. These stressors can create risk for heart attacks even in people who appear to be coping fine. “Both prominent traumatic events, such as losing a loved one, and the constant everyday stressors, like work and finances, put damaging strain on our hearts,” Dr. Nealon says.

Both medical and mental health experts recognize the significant long-term stress that COVID-19 has created. The fear and uncertainty of a global pandemic, isolation, change in daily routine, financial concerns, and lack of childcare availability are all substantial emotional stressors that people are dealing with daily.

“These stressors affect everyone, whether we are consciously aware of it or not,” Dr. Nealon says. “Psychological and emotional stress puts physical strain on our hearts and can also lead to unhealthy coping mechanisms to deal with that stress, exacerbating the issue further.”

Increases in smoking and alcohol consumption along with inactivity and unhealthy diet are common during times of psychological stress and contribute to the risk of heart attack (Aggarwal & Ijioma, 2021).

Dr. Nealon urges the public to be aware of the impact of psychological stress and to include positive mental health practices into daily routines. “We understand that we need to exercise and eat well to be healthy,” she says. “But making time to take care of our mental health is just as crucial to our overall well-being.”

She also suggests getting plenty of sleep, practicing relaxation techniques, finding an enjoyable hobby, and making time for friends and family as ways to manage stress and take care of your heart (American Heart Association, 2021). “And if you find yourself struggling to cope with stress alone, seek professional mental health support,” she notes.

“The research confirms what mental health practitioners have been saying for a long time: there is no health without mental health,” Dr. Nealon says. “It’s time we re-examine who is at risk for cardiac arrest and do something pre-emptively to minimize chances of a heart attack. That starts with taking care of your mental health.”

