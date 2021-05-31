U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.85 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.44 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.02
    +0.70 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.00
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    28.07
    +0.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2231
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4211
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4650
    -0.3350 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,940.78
    +1,650.17 (+4.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.88
    -39.54 (-3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.08
    -289.33 (-0.99%)
     

WHO's Tedros says "time has come" for pandemic treaty

·1 min read

GENEVA, May 31 (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) called on Monday for speedily launching global negotiations to agree on an international treaty on pandemic preparedness and response.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, also told a closing session of its annual week-long ministerial assembly that the U.N. agency required sustainable and flexible funding.

"The one recommendation I believe will do the most to strengthen WHO and global health security is the recommendation of a treaty on pandemic preparedness and response which could also strengthen relations between member states and foster cooperation. This is an idea whose time has come," Tedros said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge;)

