U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,542.12
    +26.57 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,386.58
    +254.72 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,315.66
    +75.77 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,046.04
    +17.58 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.21
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.30
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.23 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    +0.0080 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7200
    -0.4040 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,662.50
    +210.17 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.74
    +4.74 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Whose Your Landlord raises $2.1M for its rental review and data service

Alex Wilhelm
·3 min read

Whose Your Landlord,1 or WYL, announced a $2.1 million seed round today led by Black Operator Ventures, better known as BlackOps Ventures. TechCrunch readers will already be aware of BlackOps' fund, which we covered at launch last December. The goal behind the $13 million capital pool was to invest in Black founders. The WYL round indicates that the fund is living up to its plan.

TechCrunch spoke with Ofo Ezeugwu, founder and CEO of WYL, about his company and its new investment. Per Ezeugwu, WYL was founded back in 2015 and raised $1.1 million over a roughly seven-year period. Launched with a focus on collecting renter notes concerning landlord and building quality, the company has evolved to include a SaaS service for what WYL calls "home providers," or the folks who own buildings and other rental units.

Image Credits: WYL. Ofo Ezeugwu.

In simple terms, WYL collects renter feedback, which is easy to find and digest on its website. For rental owners with a good number of units, they can pay for the collected information, allowing landlords to track how they are performing with their customers, how many of their current tenants intend to stay, and so forth.

The startup charges building owners $2 per unit, per month for its software, a figure that Ezeugwu said can be discounted for larger contract volumes. The startup has plans to expand its feature set, naturally, allowing it to charge more in time. An example the CEO provided during our chat was using natural language processing (NLP) to find trends in written reviews, which could help companies with hundreds of units better parse incoming feedback.

Before it launched its software product, WYL generated revenue through brand partnerships with companies like Allstate and others that sell to folks who rent. Presumably, the company can continue that work to supplement its software incomes, though we anticipate that WYL will become a majority software business in time -- if it isn't already -- from a revenue perspective.

The idea of underestimated founders is bandied about in startup land pretty often. And yet if we rifled through the latest few hundred funding rounds, you might wind up wondering if anything has changed at all.

Black Ops co-founder James Norman told TechCrunch about his own fundraising journey for his company, Pilot.ly, when explaining the impetus behind his venture group. In Norman's view, Black founders are underinvested in, which means that his firm may have access to deal flow that competing venture firms are overlooking and that the founders he wanted to invest in are "the biggest arbitrage opportunity to tech."

Now flush with its largest investment to date and a software product in-market -- after running pilots for the SaaS offering last year, WYL has onboarded 7,000 units, the CEO said -- the startup intends to hire and keep building. Let's see how quickly it can scale its software incomes. If that goes according to plan, it shouldn't have to wait another seven years for external investor interest to manifest in the form of a seven-figure check.

  1. The startup uses the "possessive form of the word ‘who’," it writes on its website, because it wants its "community [to have] ownership of their living situations by putting housing in their hands." Sharing that clarification in case some of you were about to send me emails about the grammar I used!

Recommended Stories

  • California Jewelry Shop Owner Stops Smash-and-Grab Robbery Attempt

    A man stopped a smash-and-grab robbery attempt at his jewelry store in San Bruno, California, on Friday, January 21.Security video taken inside Maaz Jewelers at Tanforan Mall shows store owner Usman Bhatti confronting a person smashing a display case. The would-be robber flees after Bhatti pulls a firearm.Bhatti told Storyful nothing had been stolen during the robbery attempt. Credit: Usman Bhatti via Storyful

  • Spotify, Joe Rogan address COVID-19 content backlash

    In a blog post yesterday, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek addressed mounting controversy over health misinformation. After Spotify pulled Neil Young and Joni Mitchell’s music over protest of the company’s deal with podcast monolith Joe Rogan, the executive conceded that the company hasn’t “been transparent around the policies that guide our content more broadly.” Ek added that Spotify is working to add content advisories to podcast episodes that feature discussions about COVID-19, specifically.

  • 'You can't discriminate,' but NH housing voucher recipients face barriers to finding homes

    Lawmakers introduce a bill that would prevent landlords from using potential tenant’s Section 8 assistance as a reason for denying their application.

  • UPS boosts dividend by 48%, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss UPS earnings as e-commerce booms.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Why Shares of loanDepot Are Falling Today

    Total revenue is significantly down from what the company put up in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a particularly good time for the industry: The low-rate environment drove incredibly strong origination volume and higher gain-on-sale margins. "Conditions like those we enjoyed in 2020 are when loanDepot drives revenue, but the conditions we expect in 2022 present an incredible opportunity for us to capture market share," loanDepot founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh said in a statement.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Before its Too Late?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of 2021, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented almost 41% of its assets. As of December 15th, the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest US-traded […]

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • Why Cedar Fair Units Rose as Much as 12.5% in Early Trading Today

    Shares of master limited partnership Cedar Fair LP (NYSE: FUN), which owns and operates amusement parks, rose as much as 12.5% in morning trading today. In 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic first started to spread across the globe, amusement parks were shunned by investors and consumers alike. Cedar Fair owns 13 largely seasonal, ride-focused amusement parks and would complement SeaWorld's similarly sized collection of parks.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • AMC stock surges after upbeat revenue guidance

    Macquire Analyst Chad Beyond joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss AMC stock surging after upbeat revenue guidance.

  • AT&T Is Getting Closer to a Clean Slate. Here’s What Comes Next.

    AT&T elaborated on the mega-transaction to spin off WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery. After a saga of misguided M, there’s still work to be done.

  • ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD UPSIZES CURRENT SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO RENEW UPON EXPIRY

    Canada – January 31, 2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche‑Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to amend its current share repurchase program (the "Program") in order to increase the maximum number of Class A Multiple Voting Shares (the "Shares") that may be repurchased from 32,056,988 Shares, or 4% of the Corporation's public float (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual) as at April 19, 2

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underwent their largest corrections in more than a year. The first top stock that's begging to be bought after the recent sell-off is the nation's largest electric utility by market cap, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra has delivered a positive total return, including dividends paid, in 19 of the past 20 years, but has opened 2022 with a loss of 22% through the first four weeks.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Robinhood Stock Is Down 85%, and It Could Get Worse

    The company's recent fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report raised new concerns about its slowing business.

  • AT&T’s Move to Spin Off WarnerMedia Disappoints Investors. The Annual Dividend Will Be $1.11.

    Advisors with clients in AT&T will want to make sure they know the math on this spinoff, including how it will effect dividends. The move may disappoint investors who were hoping for a split-off, or exchange offer, which would have resulted in the retirement of more than 20% of AT&T’s shares outstanding. AT&T also said that it planned to pay a $1.11 annual dividend, down from the current $2.08 a share.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Warren Buffett has given Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders a lot through the years. Most importantly, under his direction, Berkshire has handily beaten the market. Here are three Buffett dividend stocks to buy in February.