WHP GLOBAL SIGNS DEAL TO BRING BABIES"R"US® TO BRAZIL

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global, parent company to Babies"R"Us®, announced today they have signed an exclusive long-term license agreement with Ragabesh & Co. to bring Babies"R"Us to Brazil for the first time. The agreement covers physical retail commerce with plans to open approximately 20 freestanding Babies"R"Us stores in the market.

Babies&quot;R&quot;Us freestanding store.
Babies"R"Us freestanding store.

For over 30 years, Babies"R"Us has been known as the most trusted authority on parenthood. Millions of new and expecting parents, grandparents and caregivers around the world rely on Babies"R"Us as the go-to resource for the best baby products, advice, registry, and savings for their family. Today, the Babies"R"Us brand can be found in more than 20 countries with digital sites, standalone, and side-by-side Toys"R"Us branded stores.

Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global and Toys"R"Us Chairman and CEO stated, "This expansion is part of our overall strategy to develop both the Babies"R"Us and Toys"R"Us businesses in existing and new high growth markets such as Latin America. We are thrilled to partner with Ragabesh to bring this beloved family brand to Brazil for the very first time – making it even more accessible to our loyal global customers."

"There is a massive opportunity for a trusted brand like Babies"R"Us to serve the growing population of millennial parents in the largest country in Latin America," said Paulo Turquiai CEO of Ragabesh. "We look forward to working with the WHP Global team and leveraging our vast network of suppliers to bring the first Babies"R"Us retail stores to Brazil."

The first Babies"R"Us retail store in Brazil is expected to open in late 2022 with further stores launching in 2023.

Further updates on Babies"R"Us expansion plans including the U.S. business strategy to follow.

ABOUT WHP GLOBAL
WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, WILLIAM RAST®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, Geoffrey® the Giraffe and more than 20 additional consumer brands in the toy and baby categories. Collectively the brands generate approximately $4 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+ (www.whp-plus.com), a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

ABOUT RAGABESH
Ragabesh is a Brazilian retail operator with 35 showrooms throughout Brazil. Operating sporting goods stores, footwear specialty stores, and multi-brand stores, Ragabesh has more than 3,000 clients including Aéropostale, Nautica and more. Partnerships with online players like Dafiti allow the company to expand its retail footprint across channels.

(PRNewsfoto/WHP Global)
(PRNewsfoto/WHP Global)
Babies&quot;R&quot;Us logo
Babies"R"Us logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whp-global-signs-deal-to-bring-babiesrus-to-brazil-301457451.html

SOURCE WHP Global

