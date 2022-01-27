U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,381.48
    +31.55 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,448.64
    +280.55 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,595.29
    +53.17 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,999.43
    +22.97 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.64
    +0.29 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    -27.30 (-1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.84
    -0.97 (-4.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1146
    -0.0099 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7980
    -0.0500 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3382
    -0.0081 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4180
    +0.7580 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,830.17
    -1,167.81 (-3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    844.25
    +24.74 (+3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.09
    +112.31 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
Q4 GDP:

U.S. economy expanded at 6.9% annualized rate in Q4, 5.5% expected

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) ramped up in the final months of 2021

WHP Global Signs Multiple Deals to Launch New Men's Fragrance & Grooming Collections for Joseph Abboud

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP" or the "Company") announced today the expansion of the Joseph Abboud brand into the rapidly growing self-care market with the launch of a men's grooming line and new fragrance collection. The Company recently entered into a long-term license agreement with A.P. Deauville to design, develop and distribute a full collection of men's bath, body care and grooming products. In addition, WHP signed a worldwide licensing agreement with 3B International LLC to produce and distribute a new line of Joseph Abboud fragrances.

Joseph Abboud to Launch Men&#39;s Grooming and Fragrance Collections.
Joseph Abboud to Launch Men's Grooming and Fragrance Collections.

An iconic American men's fashion brand founded in 1987, Joseph Abboud delivers a modern take on heritage ready-to-wear and customized menswear with timeless designs to fit every man. Joseph Abboud is a top selling brand at Men's Wearhouse with a robust Made in America custom tailored business operated out of the longstanding Joseph Abboud Factory in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The brand has experienced strong growth within its core collections, including tailored clothing, special occasion, and return to the office, and has a loyal and growing customer base in the U.S. and abroad.

Stanley Silverstein, Chief Commercial Officer at WHP Global, owner of the Joseph Abboud brand stated, "We are thrilled to bring Joseph Abboud into the men's beauty market and grow our network of best-in-class partners with the addition of 3B International and A.P. Deauville. With two new collections launching this Spring and a flourishing global men's apparel business, we are demonstrating our commitment to bringing the Joseph Abboud customer an even more personalized brand experience to support their multifaceted lifestyle."

The new collections will launch in Spring 2022. Joseph Abboud Grooming products featuring a selection of hair, face and body washes will be carried in select department stores, e-commerce and specialty retailers throughout the United States and Canada. Joseph Abboud fragrance will debut with four eau de parfums in select department stores, e-commerce, and specialty retailers nationwide.

"The Joseph Abboud brand holds so much heritage and style that translates seamlessly to the fragrance industry," said 3B International's Execute Vice President, Mike Kewer. "We are excited to work with the WHP Global team to launch four new prestige fragrances and deliver a scent for every man and occasion through this collection."

"Joseph Abboud is an iconic American brand with a legacy of leadership in the men's fashion category and we are thrilled to bring more than 20 years of experience in beauty and grooming to launch Joseph Abboud as a leading men's beauty brand," added Fred Horowitz, Chairman & CEO at A.P. Deauville.

For more information on Joseph Abboud, please visit www.josephabboud.com or follow @JosephAbboud on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About WHP Global
WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, WILLIAM RAST®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, Geoffrey® the Giraffe and more than 20 additional consumer brands in the toy and baby categories. Collectively the brands generate approximately $4 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+ (www.whp-plus.com), a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

About 3B International LLC
Headquartered in New Jersey, 3B International LLC combines 20+ years of industry insight, cutting-edge research, and operational expertise to yield truly unique products of the highest quality for the beauty industry. 3B is a fully integrated manufacturer, marketer, & distributor of globally recognized brands to private label projects. 3B International LLC is bold in its pursuit of building brands & products with the power to transform their customers' beauty experience.

About A.P. Deauville
A.P. Deauville is a leading health and beauty company focused on bringing brands with high consumer recognition to the market. AP Deauville is a vertically integrated company with a national sales and marketing staff, internal research and development and its own state of the art manufacturing facility in Easton Pennsylvania. AP Deauville's products are currently available in over 35,000 doors in the United States. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, or at apdeauville.com.

Media Contact:
WHP Global:
Jaime Cassavechia
646-701-7041
328571@email4pr.com

WHP Global logo
WHP Global logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whp-global-signs-multiple-deals-to-launch-new-mens-fragrance--grooming-collections-for-joseph-abboud-301469747.html

SOURCE WHP Global

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla beats Q4 estimates but expects supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tesla earnings and the outlook for the electric vehicle company with supply chain issues.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks to Buy Now

    These companies are growing a lot faster than their stock prices suggest following the recent stock market correction.

  • Intel’s cloud business ‘potentially losing share to AMD’: Analyst

    KeyBanc Capital Markets Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst John Vinh joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Intel earnings and the outlook for cloud computing.

  • Here’s Why You Should Keep Your Upstart Holdings (UPST) Shares

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Spectra Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. The Health Care sector was the largest sector overweight and Consumer Staples was the […]

  • Buy, Sell, or Hold Roblox Stock at $63 a Share?

    Most importantly, those users are sticking around, spending virtual currency on new content, which is causing Roblox's revenue and free cash flow to climb. Roblox is not a flash-in-the-pan business. On a trailing-12-month basis through the third quarter, Roblox generated $599 million of free cash flow (FCF) on $1.7 billion in revenue.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 High-Risk Stocks to Consider Buying in 2022

    Several factors affect stock prices. When the market feels that a company is not on the right growth track, the sentiment gets reflected in its stock price. The stock price may, however, rise again if the company's performance improves.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • IBM Is Growing Again After Kyndryl Spin-Off

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has spent the better part of a decade transforming itself into a cloud-computing and AI-focused company. IBM completed the spin-off of Kyndryl, its managed infrastructure-services business, in November, shedding around $19 billion of annual revenue in the process. Kyndryl is an IBM customer, and that relationship is producing revenue for IBM now that Kyndryl is its own company.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • 3 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybersecurity stocks have been hit hard, but over the long term, the growth of the industry is undeniable.

  • Cash Pours Into Anti-ARK ETF as Cathie Wood Struggles

    The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF, which aims to achieve the inverse performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, saw its largest single-day net inflow of cash on Tuesday.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The 2022 rally of AT&T stock paused on its Q4 earnings report amid questions over the structure of the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • 2 Strong Nasdaq Stocks Making Premarket Moves Higher Thursday

    The stock market seemed to get itself back on a more even keel on Thursday morning, seeking to reach some level of stability following massive movements earlier in the week and throughout the month of January. As of 8:15 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up a bit more than half a percent, leading other major market benchmarks higher. Two of the biggest gainers were Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX), both of which have strong ties to the tech industry.

  • 1-800-Flowers stock tanks after supply-chain disruptions hurt profit

    Shares of 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. sank more than 26% in Thursday premarket trading after the gifts retailer reported a fiscal second-quarter profit that missed expectations and gave weak full-year guidance. Net income totaled $88.5 million, or $1.34 per share, down from $113.7 million, or $1.71 per share, last year. The FactSet consensus was for $1.79. Revenue totaled $943.0 million, up from $877.3 million and below the $978.1 million FactSet consensus. The company attributed the profit decline t

  • 3 Stocks on My Market Crash Watch List

    Pricey growth stocks have been crashing for months, and now the major indexes are starting to drop. This isn't a market crash yet, but there's a lot of pandemic-era excess that needs to be wrung out. For long-term investors, a market crash is nothing more than a buying opportunity.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy Pinterest Stock?

    One to consider is Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), the online pinboard and social media business that describes itself as a "visual discovery engine." Pinterest's stock hit a 52-week low of $27.75 on Jan. 24, and remains around $28. While a bearish outlook toward Pinterest is understandable, there's a reason for the drop-off in users, and Pinterest possesses qualities that make it compelling for investors with an eye toward the long term.

  • Tesla Earnings ‘Disappointed.’ Why Analysts Are Raising Their Price Targets.

    Wednesday, Tesla reported $2.54 in fourth-quarter per-share earnings. Wall Street was looking for $2.36 a share. Now analysts are weighing in on the quarter.

  • 5 Large-Cap Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the company formerly known as Facebook, certainly fits that description. During the third quarter, Meta announced that 2.91 billion monthly active users (MAUs) visited Facebook, with another 670 million unique MAUs heading to Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which Meta also owns. There simply isn't a social media platform that gives advertisers access to more eyeballs than what Meta can offer, which is precisely why the company has such incredible ad pricing power.