WHS earn honors at state FFA convention

OTTAWA LAKE — Several FFA students from Whiteford High School earned honors at the recent FFA state convention, held in East Lansing.

To qualify for the state convention, the students had to place at regionals, said Jake Gust, WHS' ag teacher and FFA advisor.

Competing in the ag issues event were Alaina McClain, Brooklyn Mills, Zach Kahn, Kenzie Gray, Ava Fielder, Reagan Wing and Margo Thomas. The team placed third and earned a gold award. The team presented on the pros and cons of the increases to the AEWR migrant labor wage.

Another ag issues team, composed of Garrett Schalmo, Mallory Bahls, Jenna Frye and Lana Consear, placed fifth and earned a silver award for a presentation on the pros and cons of the state zoning change to large clean energy projects.

The Whiteford High School students competed in the ag issues category and earned a gold award for third place in the state. The students performed a 15-minute skit and answered questions about their ag issue: increasing H2A wage. Shown (from left) are: Ava Fielder, Brooklyn Mills, Margo Thomas, Kenzie Gray, Zach Kahn, Reagan Wing and Alaina McClain.

In the Greenhand Public Speaking contest, Braelynn Chiotti placed third and earned a gold award for her speech on butterflies as pollinators and their endangered levels.

Aubrie Simmons earned sixth place and received a silver award for her mock interview, resume, cover letter, and references.

Keira Cole earned seventh place and a silver award for her junior high public speech on fermenting animal feed.

In the Prepared Public Speaking Contest, Zoe Stanger placed ninth and earned silver award for her presentation on beef cattle production and buying local meat.

The Greenhand Conduct of Meetings team included Cooper Diesing, Brek Ruddy, Savannah Seevers, Theo Joerin, Austin Bauman, Tre Eitnear and Laney Pirrone. The team conducted a 10-minute mock FFA meeting using parliamentary abilities and had a problem to solve. The team placed 10th and earned a bronze award.

The Junior High Conduct of Meetings' team included Jade Olrich, Rilee Ingram, Jackson Cousino, Carley Schlatcher, Maddox Diesing, Allison Griffith and Alivea Olson. The team also conducted a 10-minute meeting and placed ninth, earning a bronze award.

Several WHS students earned State FFA Degrees: Kenzie Gray, Jack Iott, Jake Iott, Abby Johnson, Zach Kahn, Trent Olrich, Anna Schober, Aubrie Simmons, Margo Thomas, and Reagan Wing.

To earn the status, members must earn more than $3,000 on their ag/natural resources-related job, participate in five FFA events above the chapter level and perform at least 25 hours of community service. State Degree recipients are also eligible for six free general credits to attend Michigan State University.

Whiteford High School seniors and FFA members who received their FFA State Degree were (back row, from left): Jack Iott, Jake Iott, Trent Olrich and Kenzie Gray and (front row): Zach Kahn, Aubrie Simmons, Reagan Wing and Margo Thomas.

WHS students Ava Fielder, Isabelle Lehsten, Haley Luse, Alaina McClain, Brooklyn Mills, Libby Simmons, and Zoe Stanger earned Outstanding Junior FFA Degree.

To earn this status, members must earn or invest $1,000 in their SAE, perform three FFA events above the chapter level and do 10 hours of community service.

Kenzie Gray, Anna Schober, Aubrie Simmons, Margo Thomas, Ava Fielder, Haley Luse, Alaina McClain, Brooklyn Mills were recognizes for academic excellence.

The Whiteford students got to ice skate at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing.

"Our chapter also did a horticulture program tour, where members learned about different majors and degree programs at MSU," Gust said.

While at the state convention, WHS students got to ice skate at MSU's Munn Ice Arena, attend the Region 2 FFA ice cream social and go to an MSU girls basketball game. With the FFA chapters in Dundee, Ida and Blissfield, the team also went to Zap Zone, Gust said.

