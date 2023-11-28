Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals.

Achieving those goals is made easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a unique set of guidelines that rates stocks based on popular investing methodologies, namely value, growth, and momentum. The Style Scores can help you narrow down which stocks are better for your portfolio and which ones can beat the market over the long-term.

Is This 1 Momentum Stock a Screaming Buy Right Now?

For momentum investors, upward or downward trends in a stock's price or earnings outlook take precedent, so they'll want to zero in on the Momentum Style Score. This Score can pinpoint good times to build a position in a stock, using factors like one-week price change and the monthly percentage change in earnings estimates.

Wex (WEX)

Headquartered in South Portland, ME, WEX Inc. is a leading provider of payment processing and business solutions across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare.

WEX boasts a Momentum Style Score of B and VGM Score of A, and holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) rating. Shares of Wex has seen some interesting price action recently; the stock is down 0.2% over the past one week and up 6.9% over the past four weeks. And in the last one-year period, WEX has gained 9.5%. As for the stock's trading volume, 309,216.06 shares on average were traded over the last 20 days.

Momentum investors also pay close attention to a company's earnings. For WEX, nine analysts revised their earnings estimate upwards in the last 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased $0.45 to $14.72 per share for 2023. WEX boasts an average earnings surprise of 5.4%.

With strong earnings growth, a good Zacks Rank, and top-tier Momentum and VGM Style Scores, investors should think about adding WEX to their portfolios.

