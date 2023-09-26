Why The 20% Return On Capital At Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Should Have Your Attention

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Autodesk's (NASDAQ:ADSK) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Autodesk, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$9.1b - US$3.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Therefore, Autodesk has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 8.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Autodesk compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Autodesk.

So How Is Autodesk's ROCE Trending?

Autodesk has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 20% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Autodesk is utilizing 173% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

Another thing to note, Autodesk has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 43%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Autodesk's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Autodesk has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Considering the stock has delivered 32% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Like most companies, Autodesk does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

