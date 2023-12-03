Why The 20% Return On Capital At Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Should Have Your Attention

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Spirent Communications:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$81m ÷ (US$600m - US$187m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Spirent Communications has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Communications industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Spirent Communications compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Spirent Communications' ROCE Trend?

Spirent Communications is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 32% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Spirent Communications has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 9.2% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

