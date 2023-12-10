Why The 21% Return On Capital At Deere (NYSE:DE) Should Have Your Attention

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Deere's (NYSE:DE) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Deere:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$13b ÷ (US$104b - US$41b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, Deere has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Deere compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Deere here for free.

So How Is Deere's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Deere are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 21%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 40%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Deere thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Deere can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 163% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Deere that you might find interesting.

