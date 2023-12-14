Why The 21% Return On Capital At ISEC Healthcare (Catalist:40T) Should Have Your Attention

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in ISEC Healthcare's (Catalist:40T) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ISEC Healthcare:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = S$19m ÷ (S$102m - S$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, ISEC Healthcare has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.6% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of ISEC Healthcare, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From ISEC Healthcare's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from ISEC Healthcare. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 21%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 36% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at ISEC Healthcare thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that ISEC Healthcare is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 125% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if ISEC Healthcare can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

ISEC Healthcare does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for ISEC Healthcare that you might be interested in.

