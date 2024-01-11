Why The 22% Return On Capital At NationGate Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NATGATE) Should Have Your Attention

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of NationGate Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NATGATE) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for NationGate Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = RM98m ÷ (RM722m - RM272m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, NationGate Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electronic industry average of 13%.

KLSE:NATGATE Return on Capital Employed January 11th 2024

So How Is NationGate Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at NationGate Holdings Berhad are quite reassuring. Over the last three years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 22%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 156% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 38%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Bottom Line On NationGate Holdings Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what NationGate Holdings Berhad has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 56% return over the last year. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

