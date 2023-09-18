Why The 23% Return On Capital At Finning International (TSE:FTT) Should Have Your Attention

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Finning International's (TSE:FTT) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Finning International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = CA$891m ÷ (CA$7.5b - CA$3.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Finning International has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 17% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Finning International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Finning International.

So How Is Finning International's ROCE Trending?

Finning International's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 95% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 48% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line

As discussed above, Finning International appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 52% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Finning International does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

