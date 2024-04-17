Why The 23% Return On Capital At Hammond Manufacturing (TSE:HMM.A) Should Have Your Attention

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Hammond Manufacturing (TSE:HMM.A) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hammond Manufacturing:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = CA$28m ÷ (CA$190m - CA$67m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Hammond Manufacturing has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electrical industry average of 14%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Hammond Manufacturing.

What Can We Tell From Hammond Manufacturing's ROCE Trend?

Hammond Manufacturing is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 23%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 107% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Hammond Manufacturing has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 473% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Like most companies, Hammond Manufacturing does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

