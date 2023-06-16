Why The 24% Return On Capital At Delfi (SGX:P34) Should Have Your Attention

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Delfi (SGX:P34) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Delfi, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$62m ÷ (US$395m - US$136m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Delfi has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Food industry average of 12%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Delfi's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Delfi.

So How Is Delfi's ROCE Trending?

Delfi is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 61% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From Delfi's ROCE

As discussed above, Delfi appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Considering the stock has delivered 24% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Delfi we've found 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Delfi is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

