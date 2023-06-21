Why a 25-year fix is not a silver bullet for the mortgage crisis

With a crushing tidal wave of increased mortgage payments looming over homeowners, the Government is scrambling for solutions.

Ministers have been rushing to find ideas for how to help homeowners. The latest proposal put forward by Michael Gove is introducing long-term, fixed rate mortgages that could help smooth out housing costs and prevent sharp income shocks.

The Levelling Up and Housing Secretary has touted the idea of introducing a 25-year fixed-rate mortgage, mimicking the US and Canada.

However, experts say the proposals would do little to solve the issues facing mortgage-holders today and would provide scarcely any benefit to the economy as a whole.

Rishi Sunak has already backed away from the idea less than 24 hours after it was floated by Gove.

The idea is not new but it has never been taken up – a sign of its shortcomings when applied to our housing market.

Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills, says: “It has been talked about quite a lot but no one has ever really been able to put it to bed in this country.

“There never seems to have been the lender or the consumer appetite to take on these longer-term fixed-rate mortgages.”

Then-Chancellor Gordon Brown commissioned Professor David Miles to write a 125-page report exploring the viability of longer-term fixes in 2003.

Brown believed Britain’s obsession with short-term deals and the best rates contributed to economic instability and was bad for the overall economy.

Britain is something of an outlier when it comes to short-term deals.

In the US, 30-year fixes are the norm. In Germany and the Netherlands, nearly half of all new mortgages are fixed for 10 years or more, according to Capital Economics. In Spain and the Netherlands, the share is around 60pc.

By contrast, just 2pc of new loans issued in Britain in April were fixed for more than five years, according to UK Finance.

This means that millions of homeowners will see their mortgage bills jump by thousands of pounds over the next few years as their short-term deals expire.

However, Prof Miles, an economist at Imperial College London, ultimately concluded that long-term fixes were not right for Britain.

“You will not find me saying in that report anywhere that the right product for people is a 25-year fix, or that we should try and make that happen,” he says. “I didn’t believe it then and I don’t believe it now.”

Although long-term fixes would give homeowners security, they would likely come with higher costs. Fixing over such a long period increases the uncertainty for lenders and as a result they would charge higher interest rates.

Average mortgage rates in the US are currently around 7pc – roughly a percentage point higher than the average two-year fix in the UK.

Instead of getting a low rate and then getting hit by a sudden jump in payments, homeowners would face a higher upfront cost that remained consistent.

“If subsequently four years down the road 1pc mortgages were available, you would be very disappointed,” says Prof Miles.

Introducing fixes today would in fact simply guarantee today’s homeowners a quarter century of high costs.

“Certainly, it would not be a silver bullet,” says Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics. “Taking out a 25-year deal now would mean they would lock in relatively high borrowing costs.

“You’ve got to think about what the cost will be over 25 years. If you took a series of shorter fixes, most forecasts would suggest that rates aren’t going to remain where they are now forever and certainly over the long-term could be much lower.”

The best rate buyers with a 40pc deposit can command for a 25-year fix today is 5.6pc, offered by Kensington.

A typical buyer who borrowed £200,000 would find themselves paying £373,544 over the lifetime of the loan, says David Hollingworth of L&C mortgages.

If the same buyer took out five consecutive five-year fixes, assuming they could get Santander’s 4.83pc rate every year, they would save themselves £23,711 over the 25 years.

Aside from the costs, adopting longer-duration mortgages in Britain would require fundamental reform of how the market works.

Currently, banks fund mortgage lending out of deposits from savers. However, in the US, the market is far more complex. Lenders borrow themselves to fund mortgages before selling the home loans on.

Government-sponsored enterprises, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, bundle mortgages and sell them onto agents, who in turn sell them with a credit guarantee to investors, who are hedged against prepayment risk.

The system has proven itself flawed in the past, most obviously during the 2008 collapse in mortgage-backed securities.

Matthew Pointon, of Capital Economics, says: “They are trying to wind them down in the States because they went bust during the financial crisis.”

To create a system in which consumers could remortgage with no extra fee without adopting the American system, lenders would likely use derivative securities and bond market strategies to hedge the risk, says Prof Miles.

“That might mean that the cost of a long-term fix would initially look quite expensive relative to the more normal product.”

It would also involve major regulatory changes and could gum up the housing market, as steep fees for exiting long-term deals would leave people less inclined to move.

Mr Goodwin says: “If you had very large exit fees it would reduce mobility and just stop people from wanting to move in the first place.”

Then there are the implications for the Bank of England. The central bank’s main method of controlling how hot the economy runs is by setting interest rates to influence lending.

The biggest impact is felt in the housing market, as banks either ramp up or cut back on mortgage lending depending on which way rates move.

“In the UK, we estimate that half of the drag [of the Bank of England’s tightening cycle] will come through the housing market. That is more than in other countries,” says Jari Stehn, chief European economist at Goldman Sachs.

In Germany, by contrast, the housing market will take only around a fifth of the burden of higher rates, Stehn said.

If more mortgage holders are protected by longer-term fixed rates, the Bank of England’s rate rises will take longer to have an impact on the economy.

By protecting homeowners with longer fixes, the Government could in fact push the Bank of England to raise rates even higher, or keep rates higher for longer, to curb inflation. In turn, this would bring a greater blow for new buyers.

Prof Miles says: “We’re already seeing it right now. The increase in Bank Rate starting at the end of 2021 are going to take longer to feed through than would have been the case if you’d gone back 10 or 20 years.”

Ultimately, most believe the benefits of long-term mortgages in Britain would not outweigh the costs. No wonder Brown left the Miles report in his desk 20 years ago.

