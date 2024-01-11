Why The 26% Return On Capital At Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Should Have Your Attention

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Microchip Technology is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$3.5b ÷ (US$17b - US$3.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Microchip Technology has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Microchip Technology compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Microchip Technology here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Microchip Technology. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 306% over the trailing five years. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. In regards to capital employed, Microchip Technology appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 20% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

The Key Takeaway

From what we've seen above, Microchip Technology has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 146% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Microchip Technology can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Microchip Technology (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

