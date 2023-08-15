Why The 26% Return On Capital At Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Should Have Your Attention

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Napco Security Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$38m ÷ (US$165m - US$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Napco Security Technologies has an ROCE of 26%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electronic industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Napco Security Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Napco Security Technologies here for free.

What Can We Tell From Napco Security Technologies' ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Napco Security Technologies. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 26%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 139%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Napco Security Technologies thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Napco Security Technologies' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Napco Security Technologies has. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Napco Security Technologies that we think you should be aware of.

