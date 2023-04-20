Why The 30% Return On Capital At Italtile (JSE:ITE) Should Have Your Attention

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Italtile (JSE:ITE) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Italtile:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = R2.6b ÷ (R9.5b - R826m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Italtile has an ROCE of 30%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 18%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Italtile's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Italtile's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Italtile's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Italtile are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 30%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 61%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Italtile has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 14% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Italtile you'll probably want to know about.

