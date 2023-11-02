Why The 32% Return On Capital At PBT Group (JSE:PBG) Should Have Your Attention

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in PBT Group's (JSE:PBG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for PBT Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = R136m ÷ (R542m - R118m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, PBT Group has an ROCE of 32%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the IT industry average of 28% it's pretty much on par.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how PBT Group has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at PBT Group are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 32%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 38% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at PBT Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that PBT Group is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 968% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

