Why The 32% Return On Capital At SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Should Have Your Attention

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for SilverCrest Metals, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$131m ÷ (US$460m - US$52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, SilverCrest Metals has an ROCE of 32%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 1.3% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured SilverCrest Metals' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for SilverCrest Metals .

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that SilverCrest Metals is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 32% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, SilverCrest Metals is employing 941% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Bottom Line

Overall, SilverCrest Metals gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the stock has returned a solid 99% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for SilverCrest Metals (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

