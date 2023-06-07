Why The 33% Return On Capital At Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Should Have Your Attention

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Matador Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = US$1.7b ÷ (US$5.8b - US$601m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Matador Resources has an ROCE of 33%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Oil and Gas industry average of 23%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Matador Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Matador Resources are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 33%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 163%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Matador Resources can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 86% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

