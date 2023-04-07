Why The 37% Return On Capital At Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN) Should Have Your Attention

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Insteel Industries' (NYSE:IIIN) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Insteel Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = US$142m ÷ (US$424m - US$45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Insteel Industries has an ROCE of 37%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Building industry average of 14%.

See our latest analysis for Insteel Industries

roce

In the above chart we have measured Insteel Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Insteel Industries Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Insteel Industries. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 37%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 66%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Insteel Industries can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 17% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Story continues

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Insteel Industries (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

Insteel Industries is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here