Why The 40% Return On Capital At ASML Holding (AMS:ASML) Should Have Your Attention

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in ASML Holding's (AMS:ASML) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on ASML Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.40 = €8.5b ÷ (€38b - €16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Therefore, ASML Holding has an ROCE of 40%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured ASML Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering ASML Holding here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

ASML Holding is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 40%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 33% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at ASML Holding thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 43% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

Our Take On ASML Holding's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that ASML Holding can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

