Why The 43% Return On Capital At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Should Have Your Attention

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Ulta Beauty, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.43 = US$1.6b ÷ (US$5.6b - US$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Thus, Ulta Beauty has an ROCE of 43%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Ulta Beauty's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Ulta Beauty Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Ulta Beauty. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 43%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 60%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Ulta Beauty thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Ulta Beauty's ROCE

To sum it up, Ulta Beauty has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 70% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

