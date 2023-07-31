Here’s Why Abcam plc (ABCM) Outperformed in Q2

Headwaters Capital Management, an investment management company, released its second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund’s portfolio performed exceptionally well in the second quarter of 2023 and gained +17.4% (17.2% net) returns compared to a +4.8% return for the Russell Mid Cap Index. The firm remains optimistic about the prospects of the companies in its portfolio. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Headwaters Capital Management highlighted stocks like Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom, Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) is a life science company. On July 28, 2023, Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) stock closed at $23.49 per share. One-month return of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) was -2.93%, and its shares gained 57.23% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has a market capitalization of $5.396 billion.

Headwaters Capital Management made the following comment about Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Top Contributor: Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) +82%: During the quarter, ABCM’s founder and largest shareholder embarked on an activist campaign seeking to improve the profitability of ABCM. Starboard Value, an activist firm, also began accumulating a stake in ABCM and supported Mr. Milner’s campaign. As part of the proxy contest, ABCM disclosed that it had been approached by multiple interested parties regarding a potential sale of the company. I have mixed feelings about a potential sale. I would prefer ABCM to remain independent, especially given that shareholders have endured a longer than expected investment phase over the last 2 years. The company is clearly at an inflection point in profitability, as it guided margins to improve 13% in 2024 versus 2022. Given the top line growth profile of the company, I continue to believe ABCM could compound investor capital at a +15% CAGR for many years (and likely higher through the deployment of capital for M&A and/or share repurchases). However, if ABCM were able to pull forward this value by selling at a price significantly higher than today’s price, there are numerous attractive opportunities in the SMID cap space where proceeds could be deployed."

