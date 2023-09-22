Why Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Could Be Worth Watching

While Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Accel Entertainment’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Accel Entertainment Worth?

Great news for investors – Accel Entertainment is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $17.36, but it is currently trading at US$10.82 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Accel Entertainment’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Accel Entertainment generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -6.2% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Accel Entertainment. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ACEL is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ACEL, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ACEL for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that Accel Entertainment has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

