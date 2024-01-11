Here’s Why Ace River Capital Added Vox Royalty Corp (VOXR) to its Portfolio

Ace River Capital, an investment management company, released its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered 4.44% compared to an 11.7% and 14% return for the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Russell 2000 (RTY) respectively. For the full year, the fund delivered a -28.61% return vs 24% and 15.9% for the indexes, respectively. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Ace River Capital featured stocks such as Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) is a mining royalty and streaming company. On January 10, 2024, Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) stock closed at $2.01 per share. One-month return of Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) was -1.95%, and its shares lost 16.60% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) has a market capitalization of $98.773 million.

Ace River Capital stated the following regarding Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"I have been exploring companies involved in metals and mining, hoping to find an opportunity. I believe I found a company that fits with the strategy and looks to be a perfect fit for the fund in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR). Vox Royalty Corp operates in the alternative financing space of mining royalties. Mining royalties are flexible agreements where a company like Vox will provide a one-time payment for a share of future revenue produced. These are normally long-term projects and royalty contracts can change hands before the contract begins producing revenue. This is attractive as an asymmetric risk/reward tied to commodity prices since Vox has a fixed cost and initial investment but will profit more as prices rise or operations become increasingly efficient with many of the contracts…” (Click here to read the full text)

