Why ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Could Be Worth Watching

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGM over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on ACM Research’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is ACM Research Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – ACM Research is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that ACM Research’s ratio of 14.61x is below its peer average of 24.02x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Semiconductor industry. However, given that ACM Research’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from ACM Research?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. ACM Research's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 50%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ACMR is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ACMR for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ACMR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you'd like to know more about ACM Research as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with ACM Research, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

