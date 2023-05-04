Why Are Actelis Networks Shares Trading Higher Today

Actelis Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares traded upwards Thursday since it regained compliance with the Nasdaq.

On May 3, Actelis Networks regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq for maintaining the listing of the shares under the exchange.

On November 3, 2022, the Nasdaq informed Actelis regarding its failure to meet a closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive business days. The company conducted a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of the shares on April 18, 2023, to aid the compliance process.

Actelis Networks offers cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

The stock hit as high as $11.26 today.

Price Action: ASNS shares traded higher by 23.20% at $4.41 on the last check Thursday.

