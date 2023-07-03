Why Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) Could Be Worth Watching

While Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$0.68 and falling to the lows of AU$0.55. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Adacel Technologies' current trading price of AU$0.57 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Adacel Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Adacel Technologies?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 6.4% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Adacel Technologies today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$0.61, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Adacel Technologies’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Adacel Technologies?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Adacel Technologies, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 6.6% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ADA’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ADA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Adacel Technologies (3 don't sit too well with us) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Adacel Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

