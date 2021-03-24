U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,889.14
    -21.38 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,420.06
    -3.09 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,961.89
    -265.81 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,134.27
    -51.42 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.86
    +3.10 (+5.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.07 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    -0.0036 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3689
    -0.0066 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7300
    +0.1200 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,712.51
    -1,003.73 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,072.12
    -24.38 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,712.89
    +13.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,405.52
    -590.40 (-2.04%)
     

Why Adam Selipsky was the logical choice to run AWS

Ron Miller
·3 min read

When AWS CEO Andy Jassy announced in an email to employees yesterday that Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky was returning to run AWS, it was probably not the choice most considered. But to the industry watchers we spoke to over the last couple of days, it was a move that made absolute sense once you thought about it.

Gartner analyst Ed Anderson says that the cultural fit was probably too good for Jassy to pass up. Selipsky spent 11 years helping build the division. It was someone he knew well and had worked side by side with for over a decade. He could slide into the new role and be trusted to continue building the lucrative division.

Anderson says that even though the size and scope of AWS has changed dramatically since Selipsky left in 2016 when the company closed the year on $16 billion run rate, he says that the organization's cultural dynamics haven't changed all that much.

"Success in this role requires a deep understanding of the Amazon/AWS culture in addition to a vision for AWS’s future growth. Adam already knows the AWS culture from his previous time at AWS. Yes, AWS was a smaller business when he left, but the fundamental structure and strategy was in place and the culture hasn’t notably evolved since then," Anderson told me.

Matt McIlwain, managing director at Madrona Venture Group says the experience Selipsky had after he left AWS will prove invaluable when he returns.

"Adam transformed Tableau from a desktop, licensed software company to a cloud, subscription software company that thrived. As the leader of AWS, Adam is returning to a culture he helped grow as the sales and marketing leader that brought AWS to prominence and broke through from startup customers to become the leading enterprise solution for public cloud," he said.

Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky is returning to AWS to replace Andy Jassy as CEO

Holger Mueller, an analyst with Constellation Research says that Selipsky's business experience gave him the edge over other candidates. "His business acumen won out over [internal candidates] Matt Garmin and Peter DeSantis. Insight on how Salesforce works may be helpful and valued as well," Mueller pointed out.

As for leaving Tableau and with it Salesforce, the company that purchased it for $15.7 billion in 2019, Brent Leary, founder and principal analyst at CRM Essentials believes that it was only a matter of time before some of these acquired company CEOs left to do other things. In fact, he's surprised it didn't happen sooner.

"Given Salesforce's growing stable of top notch CEOs accumulated by way of a slew of high profile acquisitions, you really can't expect them all to stay forever, and given Adam Selipsky's tenure at AWS before becoming Tableau's CEO, this move makes a whole lot of sense. Amazon brings back one of their own, and he is also a wildly successful CEO in his own right," Leary said.

While the consensus is that Selipsky is a good choice, he is going to have awfully big shoes to fill. The fact is that division is continuing to grow like a large company currently on a run rate of over $50 billion. With a track record like that to follow, and Jassy still close at hand, Selipsky has to simply continue letting the unit do its thing while putting his own unique stamp on it.

Any kind of change is disconcerting though, and it will be up to him to put customers and employees at ease and plow ahead into the future. Same mission. New boss.

With a $50B run rate in reach, can anyone stop AWS?

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon names former exec Adam Selipsky as new AWS head

    Amazon.com Inc. on Tuesday named Adam Selipsky as the next chief executive of its powerhouse AWS cloud division. Selipsky, who is currently CEO of Salesforce.com Inc.-owned Tableau , will succeed Andy Jassy, the current head of AWS who, in turn, is tapped to replace Jeff Bezos as Amazon CEO. "Adam is not a new face to AWS," Jassy said in a memo to AWS employees. Back in 2005, Adam was one of the first VPs we hired in AWS, and ran AWS's Sales, Marketing, and Support for 11 years."

  • The return of neighborhood retail and other surprising real estate trends

    Modern society produced superstar cities filled with skyscraper office and residential buildings. Most people thought that remote work was here for good and would impact the nature of office space in the future.

  • The tough questions Congress should ask Big Tech CEOs this week

    If Congress wants to get anything out of its Big Tech hearing on misinformation, it will need to ask these tough questions first.

  • $1,400 stimulus checks are helping people with just ‘the basic needs of the day,’ Dole Packaged Foods president says

    Food insecurity in the U.S. has skyrocketed over the past year as millions of Americans have faced pandemic-related job losses.

  • GameStop’s Reddit Believers Find Hope in Short-Squeeze Mention

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp.’s Reddit devotees have found a reason for optimism after a disappointing earnings report sent the stock tumbling as much as 22% on Wednesday.Instead of a tweeted photo of an ice cream cone, this time they’re pointing to a disclaimer in the company’s annual report on the impact of a short squeeze on its shares as a harbinger of more gains to come. It’s among a very few references the video-game retailer has made to the maelstrom that sent its stock soaring more than 3,400% in the last year.On page 15 of the filing, GameStop disclosed that a short squeeze could “dramatically increase the price” and “continue to lead to volatile price movements in shares.”It’s an unusual item to see in such regulatory filings.Since 2010, only 18 companies currently in the Russell 3000 Index have mentioned the phrase “short squeeze” in a quarterly or annual report, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Not all those that referenced short squeezes were doing so to alert investors to the potential impact on their own shares. Reinsurer Greenlight Capital Re Ltd., where David Einhorn oversees investments, used the phrase in the context of what could go wrong on a short sale they conduct. Thomas Peterffy’s Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s use of the term was to disclose that it was the subject of class-action lawsuits in conjunction with its decision to restrict trading during the “Reddit-related short-squeeze” in January.GameStop is the third Reddit darling to issue such a disclaimer this year. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and American Airlines Group Inc. made similar references in their latest filings.Members of the WallStreetBets forum on Reddit who noticed the anomaly were debating its implications and whether prior disclaimers presaged squeezes. And while they seemed to be taking the mention as a sign that the real action has yet to come, GameStop ended its commentary on a dour note.“Stockholders that purchase shares of our Class A Common Stock during a short squeeze may lose a significant portion of their investment.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What is the UK's inflation rate?

    A guide to what inflation is and why it matters for household finances.

  • S&P 500 slips as tech stocks pull market lower

    The S&P 500 closed lower on Wednesday as optimism about the economic recovery by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was unable to halt a decline in technology shares for a second straight day. The remarks by the top two U.S. economic officials mirrored what they told Congress the day before, with Powell saying on Wednesday the most likely case is 2021 will be "a very, very strong year." While the three major indexes closed lower, investors sold last year's big performers, the technology shares that doubled the Nasdaq index from year-ago lows, and bought the underpriced value-oriented stocks poised to do well in the recovery.

  • ACV Auctions Rises 25% in Debut After $414 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Used car online auction company ACV Auctions Inc. climbed 25% in its trading debut after its investors raised $414 million in an initial public offering priced above a marketed range.ACV shares, which sold for $25 in the IPO, closed Wednesday at $31.25 each, giving the Buffalo, New York-based company a market value of $4.8 billion. ACV shareholders on Tuesday sold 16.55 million shares after marketing them for $20 to $22 each, a range it had earlier elevated from $18 to $20.The stock’s success shows investors are receptive to ACV’s plans to bring used-car wholesaling further into the digital age. The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to grow its virtual marketplace for dealers to buy used vehicles without sending people to a live auction.ACV’s marketplace for auctioning used cars was used by more than 16,000 dealerships and other participants last year, according to the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.ACV staff inspect the cars and send dealers a data-driven report with details such as tire tread thickness, paint condition and brake life so they will know how much they will have to spend on reconditioning them.“Imagine buying a diamond without knowing color, cut, carat and clarity,” ACV Chief Executive Officer George Chamoun said in an interview. “Dealers have been buying cars for years without knowing the equivalent. ACV is bringing that.”125 MarketsChamoun said his plan is to grow the business by expanding its current footprint of 125 markets by 30% this year, boosting R&D spending to add more features to the auction products and by growing its nascent finance business, which loans money to dealers so they can buy more cars.Today’s cars have a lot of computing power and data on board, which ACV wants to mine to give wholesale buyers a better idea of the true condition and value of the vehicle, Chamoun said.The U.S. used-car market totals about 40 million vehicles a year. About 10 million are sold by individuals with the rest going through auctions or other wholesale channels. Chamoun sees ACV taking market share from the other auctions and getting a bigger piece of individual car sales.Shrinking LossesACV’s revenue almost doubled last year while its loss shrank, according to its filings. ACV had a net loss of $41 million on revenue of $208 million, compared with a loss of $77 million on revenue of $107 million in 2019.The company’s biggest backer, Bessemer Venture Partners, will control as much as 29% of the shareholder voting power.The offering was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The shares are trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol ACVA.(Updates with closing share price in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Got an adjustable-rate mortgage? Here's why you should refinance soon

    Time may be running out on switching to an attractive fixed-rate loan.

  • Dubai Eyes Its Second IPO in Three Years With Tristar Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Middle Eastern logistics firm Tristar Transport is looking to raise gross primary proceeds of between $120 million and $160 million in an initial public offering in Dubai next month, in what would be only the financial hub’s second listing in three years.The company plans to offer up to 24% of its shares in the IPO, according to a statement on Tuesday, valuing it at as much as $964 million. The placement will include an issuance of 199 million new shares and a secondary offering of up to 88.8 million shares by existing shareholders.Sovereign wealth fund Emirates Investment Authority has the right to subscribe to buy 5% of the offer. Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility Public Warehousing Co. plans to sell just under 15% of its stake in Tristar and will remain a majority shareholder after the IPO.If priced at the top of the of the range, the IPO would be the biggest on Dubai’s main exchange since 2017, when Emaar Development PJSC raised $1.3 billion. Since then, new offerings have languished amid shrinking volumes and delistings of major companies such as port operator DP World. By contrast, new offerings jumped in neighboring Saudi Arabia.Al Mal Capital was until now the most recent company to tap Dubai’s market, raising about $95 million by listing its real estate investment trust unit in December.Tristar had initially planned to sell shares in London, but those plans were scuttled after a fraud at London-listed firm NMC Health Plc revealed $6 billion of hidden debt, increasing worries among global investors about governance and transparency issues at Gulf firms.Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. had been retained as global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the sale, according to the statement. First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and HSBC Bank Middle East Limited are joint regional coordinators, Societe Generale SA is a joint bookrunner and Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC is a co-lead manager.Tristar operates in 20 countries, and provides transportation and storage services to customers including Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Total SA and Dow Inc.(Adds details on Agility’s stake sale in third paragraph. A previous version was corrected to fix the implied valuation.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 74.3%. But there is no question some investments performed better than others along the way. Bitcoin’s Big Run: As strong as the stock market has been since it bottomed on March 23, 2020, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been much stronger. After a wild ride that took Bitcoin prices near $20,000 in late 2017, the previous Bitcoin bubble burst in 2018 and the cryptocurrency finished the year down 72.6%. Bitcoin came back to life in 2019, however, finishing the year up 87.2% and priced at around $7,200. Several factors led to a surge in Bitcoin buying in 2020. First, investors concerned about the potential long-term damage that trillions of dollars in federal stimulus could do to the value of the dollar have flooded into Bitcoin as a potential safe-haven play. Second, younger Americans receiving three rounds of direct stimulus payments have poured a significant chunk of that cash into investments, including Bitcoin. Mizuho recently estimated the most recent round of $1,400 stimulus payments alone could contribute to roughly $24 billion in Bitcoin buying. After starting 2020 at around $7,200, Bitcoin prices had reached $10,000 by mid-February. By the beginning of March, the volatile cryptocurrency was back down to around $8,600 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. When the stock market bottomed on March 23, Bitcoin investors were feeling the pain as well. Investors who had purchased Bitcoin as a COVID-19 flight-to-safety trade were down big with Bitcoin priced at around $5,800 at the time. However, once the government stimulus payments started flowing, Bitcoin regained its swagger. By May 31, Bitcoin prices were back above $10,000, and they haven’t traded below $10,000 since September 2020. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Bitcoin In 2021, Beyond: Bitcoin made it to new all-time highs above $20,000 in December 2020, almost exactly three years after its last new high. The cryptocurrency eventually made it as high as $61,643 in recent weeks, more than tripling its 2017 high. In recent days, the cryptocurrency has pulled back from all-time highs, settling back down to around $55,500 at publication time. Still, Bitcoin investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a massive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Bitcoin bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $8,816 today. Given the exponential rise in Bitcoin prices in the past year coupled with the loss of stimulus payment support in the coming months, some investors are understandably growing concerned about a potential repeat of the 2018 sell-off. Bitcoin has experienced three boom-to-bust drawdowns of more than 80% in the past decade, and a similar sell-off in 2021 could send its price tumbling back down to around the $12,000 level. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?Cash App Is Giving Away M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Homebuyers snap up historically low mortgage rates, homeowners not so much

    Applications rise for homebuyer mortgages, but refinancing continues to cool.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • Exclusive: Goldman sends Indian employees back home as local COVID-19 cases rise

    Goldman Sachs told all but critical staff at its operation in Indian IT capital Bengaluru to return to working from home on Wednesday, reversing moves to get staff back to one of its biggest global offices as coronavirus infections in the city grew. India earlier reported a new variant of the coronavirus as new infections and deaths nationwide hit the highest this year, prompting the imposition of new restrictions in some states. Bengaluru reported 1,280 new infections on Tuesday, according to city data, and several sources at Goldman told Reuters that teams had been told to return to working from home ahead of an all-office townhall call at 2 p.m. local time on Thursday.

  • Bitcoin Traders Brace for Record $6B in Options to Expire Friday

    The record bitcoin options expiry could be bearish overhang on the market.

  • Oil prices post a rebound as ship mishap blocks Suez Canal

    Oil futures rise sharply Wednesday to recover nearly all of their losses from a day earlier, after a container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, halting the flow of Persian Gulf oil.

  • Bitcoin could become ‘outlawed the way gold was outlawed’ in 1934, speculates Bridgewater’s Dalio

    Bitcoin is enjoying its moment in the sun now but the world's No. 1 digital asset could face major resistance by government's looking to rein in the decentralized crypto, according to Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio.

  • Dalio sees 'good probability' bitcoin gets outlawed

    'Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing,' Dalio tells Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer.

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett says make this the priority for your $1,400 stimulus check

    Though he's not getting a payment, he has this good advice on what to do with yours.