Why AeroVironment Stock Just Popped

Rich Smith, The Motley Fool
3 min read
0
In this article:

Military drone manufacturer AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares gained 3.8% through 11 a.m. ET Tuesday, after the company announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) autonomy kit available for use on its unmanned aerial vehicles.

You read that right: AeroVironment is now an artificial intelligence stock.

AI drones for America -- and Ukraine

Designed to "increase effectiveness of autonomous systems and reduce operator burdens," AeroVironment's new Autonomy Retrofit Kit (ARK) running AVACORE software is offered to upgrade existing Group 1+ (i.e., small) UAVs such as Puma. The company says its upgrade will permit drones to operate on full autonomous mode, without guidance from their ground controllers, utilizing onboard vision software to find, track, and classify targets.

And granted, this all does sound a bit Terminator-y. But in "communications-contested environments" where enemy soldiers are blasting drones with jamming equipment, it might be the only way to ensure these drones function at all.

What does it mean for AeroVironment?

And let's be blunt: An upgrade of this sort is sorely needed. As The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month, U.S-made drones operating in Ukraine have quickly turned into "victims of Russia's electronic warfare." Citing comments from Ukrainian soldiers, government agencies, and drone manufacturers themselves, U.S.-made drones are described as "expensive, glitchy and hard to repair."

One out of three of those adjectives might be forgivable -- but not all three. Worst for AeroVironment investors, their company was identified by name in the WSJ article, which described AeroVironment Switchblade drones as having "challenges" overcoming Russian electronic warfare. Clearly, this was a problem AeroVironment needed to solve, and fast.

Since the war in Ukraine began, AeroVironment's quarterly drone sales have more than doubled, to $186 million last quarter. That sales growth holds the potential to turn AeroVironment profitable again, if it can maintain momentum. Retrofitting existing drones with AI to make them more survivable, and building AI into any new drones the company invents, is probably the only way to keep AeroVironment relevant as a military contractor in this brave new world of electronic warfare.

Should you invest $1,000 in AeroVironment right now?

Before you buy stock in AeroVironment, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AeroVironment wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $487,211!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AeroVironment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why AeroVironment Stock Just Popped was originally published by The Motley Fool

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • FDA Approves ImmunityBio's Bladder Cancer Drug, Stock Rallies

    Monday, the FDA approved ImmunityBio Inc’s (NASDAQ:IBRX) Anktiva (N-803, or nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln) plus Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS), with or without papillary tumors. The drug is combined with the BCG vaccine, mainly used against tuberculosis and as a common treatment for some forms of bladder cancer. Last year in May, the FDA issued a complete response letter to Anktiva plus BCG treatment

  • Here's Why Hibbett Stock Soared Higher Today

    Hibbett is being acquired at a reasonable price.

  • South Korea's economy likely saw steady economic growth in Q1: Reuters poll

    South Korea's economy likely grew 0.6% last quarter, maintaining the same pace of expansion as in the previous three months, as improving exports offset weakening household consumption, a Reuters poll of economists found. Gross domestic product (GDP) for the January-March period grew 0.6% quarter-on-quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the median forecast of 21 economists in the April 17-22 poll, the same as the previous quarter.

  • Bond Demand Evaporates in Taiwan as Inflation Risks Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s government bonds are falling out of favor as traders fear stubborn inflation amid a solid economic outlook may pressure policymakers to hike interest rates again. Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayZimbabwe’s ZiG Wipes Out 330% Stocks RallyBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount RackApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020Bea

  • Why UPS Stock Is Up Today

    An earnings beat has investors more relieved than excited.

  • 4 Reasons to Buy Carnival Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

    The leading cruise line operator is smarter, stronger, and cheaper than you probably think.

  • Gold Falls Again After Biggest Daily Slump in Almost Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold pared losses after weaker-than-expected US business activity data helped underpin the case for Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020Zimbabwe’s ZiG Wipes Out 330% Stocks RallyBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount RackUS business activity expanded in April

  • ‘Magnificent Seven’ Roar Hours Away From Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in tech heavyweights lifted the broader stock market, with the group’s high-stakes earnings seen by Wall Street investors as a major test of the bull run in equities.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020Tesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsZimbabwe’s ZiG Wipes Out 330% Stocks RallyTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial Underway

  • Trump poised to clinch $1.3 billion social media company stock award

    Donald Trump is set to secure on Tuesday a stock bonus worth $1.3 billion from the company that operates his social media app Truth Social, equivalent to about half the majority stake he already owns in it, thanks to the wild rally in its shares. The award will take the former U.S. President's overall stake in the company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), to $4.1 billion. While Trump has agreed not to sell any of his TMTG shares before September, the windfall represents a significant boost to his wealth, which Forbes pegs at $4.7 billion.

  • Time to Pounce: 2 Phenomenal Ultra-High-Yield REITs That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

    The premier name among retail REITs, along with a 14%-yielding REIT that's returned $25 billion to its shareholders since going public, make for sensational buys right now.