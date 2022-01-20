U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,595.08
    +62.32 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,460.98
    +432.33 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,596.51
    +256.26 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,096.97
    +34.19 (+1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.79
    +0.83 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.80
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.34 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3647
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0200
    -0.3330 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,307.07
    +1,452.72 (+3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.77
    +34.51 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,574.25
    -15.41 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     
JOBS:

Weekly jobless claims jump to a 3-month high

Another 286,000 Americans filed, higher than expected and from the previous week

Why are airlines worried about 5G? Talking Tech podcast

Brett Molina and Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there listeners. It's Mike Snider here.

And I'm Brett Molina. Welcome to Talking Tech. We've all heard about 5G, right? Well, it's back in the news again, but it's there for another reason.

Yeah, that's right, Brett. This week, AT&T and Verizon agreed to delay the roll out of new 5G connections around airports after the aviation industry, and including airlines like American, Delta, Southwest, United and air shipping carriers like UPS and FedEx, all these companies asked the Biden administration to seek a delay. The airline industry has concerns that 5G signal near airports could interfere with altimeters, which aircraft use to measure the height above the earth. This is used in takeoff and landing in slow visibility. Let me say that again. I said slow visibility, but it's low visibility.

So the airline industry concerns were that 5G signals near airports interfere with altimeters, which aircraft use to measure the height above the earth. This is used in takeoff and landing in low visibility conditions. The airline industry said in the letter to the FAA, the FCC and the Department of Transportation, that safety concerns about the 5G interference could lead to flights being grounded and "the nation's commerce grinding to a halt".

This seems really weird because obviously 5G didn't just pop up overnight. I mean, we've had 5G phones for years now, right?

That is true. We've been marketed 5G for years also if you watch TV or you get online ads on websites and things like that. The FCC has been working on this for longer than years and the FAA has been in the loop and in discussions about the giving of the spectrum out by the FCC. To prevent interference, the FCC built in what is called a guard band of spectrum between the 5G spectrum now being on by AT&T and Verizon, each of which spent tens of millions for this C-band spectrum in February, 2021. This guard band goes between the spectrum that they're going to deploy and the spectrum used by altimeters.

Now, this important spectrum would allow 5G signals to go longer distances and carry more data than the current types of 5G spectrum that are already out there. I mean, overall, this will help all the carriers have a more robust 5G network, all of them, including T-Mobile, which bought Sprint a few years ago, all of their networks will use this C-band spectrum.

What's interesting is that 5G signals are already being used safely around the world in 40 countries or more around airports, very safely. I mean, they have a band, a guard band built in between where the 5G operates and where the altimeters operate and it hasn't been a problem. For instance, the Civil Aviation Authority, the FAA for the UK recently said there's no reason this should be a problem. But for some reason, the aviation industry keeps citing its concerns.

The wireless industry, you can understand, is pretty frustrated because they spent all this money and want to turn everything on at one time when the time comes. You could tell from their public comments they're not very happy. For instance, AT&T said, "It would continue to work with the aviation industry and the FAA to provide further information about our 5G deployment since they have not utilized the of two years they've had to responsibly plan for this development." Or I mean deployment, sorry.

Then Verizon similarly voiced frustration in its statement when they said they'd voluntarily limit their 5G network around airports, "The FAA and our nation's airlines have not been able to fully resolve navigating 5G around airports, despite it being safe and fully operational in more than 40 other countries." That's 40 other countries, not companies. We're only dealing with a couple of companies right now. That's what Verizon had to say about all this.

Wow, very snippy there. So why do you think this is happening? When do we have expect all this to be resolved?

Well, I'm not smart enough to know really why it's happening. You would think this would be resolved, but some consultants think that the aviation industry kind of hopes that the wireless operators will so much want their signals to be fully operational that they might offer to pay for new altimeters that won't be interfered with on aircraft needing replacements. So right now the clock is already ticking on a six month period where carriers said they would reduce power at airports. That window, which would end around April, seems like a good window for a decision to be reached, whether it's through compromise, whether it's through the Biden administration saying this is what we need to do. We'll have to see how it all plays out.

In the meantime, travelers won't have to worry about any potential interference with their flights taking off and landing.

That's right. Because here in the U.S, they're not running this stuff around the airports. There have been some international airlines that have canceled flights into the U.S. for whatever reason. But right now, if you're flying in the U.S., you're fine.

Well, there you go. You can read more about this on tech.USAtoday.com. Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, or show ideas? You can find me on Twitter, @Brettmolina23.

I'm @Mikesnider. You can also get all of our tech news year round by subscribing to the Talking Tech newsletter. It's out every Thursday. Just go to newsletters.USAtoday.com. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us or leave a review on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcast. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why are airlines worried about 5G? Talking Tech podcast

Recommended Stories

  • 'Incredible performance for this price': This affordable smartphone is on sale for $216 on Amazon Canada

    Get the high-end look without paying a high price for your phone.

  • Dakota Johnson Subtly Shaded Jesse Eisenberg

    Dakota Johnson gets real about her experience with Jesse Eisenberg on the ‘Social Network’ set during a ‘Vanity Fair’ interview. While chatting with their co-star in the 2010 film, Andrew Garfield, the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ actress subtly throws shade at Eisenberg for ‘not acknowledging’ her while they were all having lunch one day.

  • NCAA's new transgender athlete rules defer to national and international governing bodies

    While the NCAA says it's attempting to align itself with Olympic sports guidelines, federations like USA Swimming don't currently have rules in place.

  • Inflation, ESG, China: The top 8 investment themes for 2022

    Candice Tse, managing director and global head of strategic advisory solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down eight investing themes for 2022, which include inflation, rising rates, sustainable investing, China, and volatility.

  • The FAA procrastinated on 5G aviation tests for two years

    Airlines canceled flights over concerns that 5G towers would dangerously interfere with airplane altimeters.

  • 5G flight disruption eases as Emirates blasts U.S. rollout

    (Reuters) -Disruption to U.S.-bound air travel caused by the rollout of 5G services in the United States eased on Wednesday as authorities approved more flights, but a top airline warned "irresponsible" regulatory confusion would be felt internationally for days. Airlines and telecom companies have been at loggerheads over the deployment of 5G mobile services over concerns that the powerful signals could interfere with airplane systems. Carriers across Asia, the Middle East and Europe cancelled flights to the United States or switched planes at the last minute on Tuesday and Wednesday, disrupting travel for thousands of passengers, over safety concerns caused by the 5G deployment.

  • Nearly home: Teen pilot lands in Germany on global flight

    Teenage pilot Zara Rutherford landed in Germany on Wednesday on the penultimate stop of her bid to become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo. Rutherford is due to land Thursday in Kortrijk, Belgium, where she embarked on her trip on Aug. 18. American aviator Shaesta Waiz was 30 when she set the existing record for the youngest woman to circumnavigate the world solo in 2017.

  • Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety?

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had warned that potential 5G interference could affect altitude readings on some jets, with airlines citing the Boeing 777 among the models in the spotlight. Despite an announcement by AT&T and Verizon that they would pause the 5G rollout https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/biden-administration-talks-head-off-5g-aviation-standoff-2022-01-18 near airports, several airlines still cancelled flights or switched aircraft models. The United States auctioned mid-range 5G bandwidth to mobile phone companies in early 2021 in the 3.7-3.98 GHz range on the spectrum known as C band, for about $80 billion.

  • 5G phones: How serious is the threat to US flights?

    Ten leading US airlines are warning that the expansion of 5G services could be disastrous.

  • 19-year-old sets record for youngest woman to circle the globe by plane

    Zara Rutherford, a 19-year-old Belgian-British woman, has become the youngest woman to circumnavigate the globe by plane solo, setting a new world record when she landed in Belgium on Thursday, according to The Associated Press. The record had previously been held by a 30-year-old American woman, who made the flight in 2017, the AP reports. Rutherford's flight had her cross 41-countries that went over 32,300 miles in a bespoke Shark ultralight...

  • The deployment of 5G in the US is disrupting flights from India

    The deployment of 5G in the US has forced Air India to curtail operations to that country. The airline yesterday (Jan. 18) tweeted details of the affected flights from India to various airports there.

  • Student gets plane to himself for eight hours on transatlantic flight

    ‘They literally gave me all the snacks and unlimited food,’ says the US college student

  • Airlines curtail 5G expansion plans in U.S.

    Pressure from airlines and air cargo carriers once again slowed 5G expansion plans in the U.S.Why it matters: The country’s already-strained air transport sector (from the Boeing 737 MAX crisis to the pandemic) can’t afford more disruptions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSome 85% of all presently registered aircraft or rotorcraft could be impacted by the deployment of 5G technology, Robert Mann Jr., an airline industry consulta

  • Airlines cancel some flights after reduced 5G rollout in US

    Some flights to and from the U.S. were canceled on Wednesday even after AT&T and Verizon scaled back the rollout of high-speed wireless service that could interfere with aircraft technology that measures altitude. International carriers that rely heavily on the wide-body Boeing 777, and other Boeing aircraft, canceled early flights or switched to different planes following warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Chicago-based plane maker. Airlines that fly only or mostly Airbus jets, including Air France and Ireland's Aer Lingus, seemed less affected by the new 5G service.

  • U.S. Flight Disruptions Ease as New 5G Service Goes Live

    Stable weather and changes following wireless carriers’ temporary concession to address air-safety concerns helped blunt cancellations on the first day of the new services’ rollout.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Kinder Morgan's 2021 revenue jumps 42% year over year, net income skyrockets

    The company noted that much of its increase in net income was nonrecurring because it was related to the winter storm in February.

  • J&J Baby Powder Judge Says Two Victim Panels is One Too Many

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson won’t have to fight against two separate committees of victims who say they were harmed by the company’s baby-powder after a bankruptcy judge threw out one of the panels. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insuffi

  • UK Inflation and Central Bank Chatter Puts the Pound back in the Spotlight

    While BoE Governor Bailey and UK inflation figures will be the key areas of focus, inflation figures from Canada will also put the Loonie in focus.

  • Starbucks to widen online reach in China through new alliance with Meituan, ending coffeehouse chain's partnership with Alibaba-backed Ele.me

    US coffeehouse chain Starbucks is gearing up to expand its online presence across China through a new alliance with on-demand local services giant Meituan, ending an exclusive partnership with Alibaba Group Holding-backed food delivery provider Ele.me. Seattle-based Starbucks said the collaboration with Meituan, which operates China's largest online food delivery platform, will enable more consumers across the mainland to make reservations at its stores and get their coffee delivered, according