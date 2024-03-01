Why Albemarle Stock Is Surging This Week

Shares of Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) are flying high this week and were up 17.8% through 10:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Albemarle already released its fourth-quarter numbers in mid-February. But given that it's a commodity stock, Albemarle's share prices are typically driven more by lithium prices than the company's operational numbers. Right now, nearly every major player in the industry expects the lithium market to recover, and that could hugely favor Albemarle stock going forward.

Lithium prices may have bottomed out

After plunging 80% in 2023, lithium carbonate prices are bottoming out and headed higher this week. So far this year, they're up 5%, according to data from Trading Economics.

Just yesterday, Ricardo Ramos, CEO of the world's second-largest lithium producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile said it expects lithium prices to remain stable this year even as sales volumes continue to grow, driven by strong demand for lithium from key markets like electric vehicles. SQM sees demand for lithium booming in the coming years. Some days ago, Australia's largest lithium pure play, Pilbara, also said that it is seeing buyer interest in lithium picking up again.

Should you buy Albemarle stock before it's too late?

With multiple global players in the industry announcing production cuts in recent weeks, investors in lithium stocks are turning hopeful. Albemarle is a rock-solid company, and its management is now cutting costs and capital spending to drive cash flows higher even in a market downturn.

Albemarle stock makes for a solid buy, but for the long term. Just don't expect the stock to recover dramatically in the short term unless lithium prices do so too, which looks highly unlikely for now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Albemarle right now?

Before you buy stock in Albemarle, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Albemarle wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Story continues

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2024

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Albemarle Stock Is Surging This Week was originally published by The Motley Fool