Here’s Why Alphabet (GOOG) Outperformed in Q2

Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, released its “Partners III Opportunity Fund” second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund’s Institutional Class returned +8.03% compared to an +8.39% return for the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund’s Institutional Class has returned +11.33% year-to-date compared to +16.17% return for the benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund highlighted stocks like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a multinational technology company. On August 8, 2023, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock closed at $131.84 per share. One-month return of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was 10.22%, and its shares gained 9.27% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a market capitalization of $1.671 trillion.

Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund made the following comment about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"The year-to-date's top contributors Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (also a top quarterly contributor) have generated an enormous volume of AI-centric headlines. Both are at the vanguard of introducing AI-powered technologies into consumer-facing products, most notably their respective search engine. We trimmed several of the year's winners on strength, including Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet, CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP), and CarMax."

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is in 6th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 155 hedge fund portfolios held Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) at the end of first quarter which was 152 in the previous quarter.

