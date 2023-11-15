Why Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Could Be Worth Watching

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$141 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$122. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Alphabet's current trading price of US$134 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Alphabet’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Alphabet Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Alphabet is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $184.21, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Alphabet’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Alphabet?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 56% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Alphabet. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since GOOGL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GOOGL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GOOGL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

