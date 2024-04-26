Why Alphabet Stock Was Soaring Today

Jeremy Bowman, The Motley Fool
3 min read
0
In this article:

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) were jumping double digits today after the Google parent breezed past Wall Street estimates in its first-quarter earnings report and declared a dividend for the first time in its history.

As a result, the stock was up 10.1% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, and its market cap topped $2 trillion for the first time.

A man clicking on a search bar.
Image source: Getty Images.

Alphabet dazzles investors in Q1

Alphabet continued to rebound from the digital advertising lull in 2022 and 2023 as revenue rose 15% in the quarter to $80.5 billion, easily beating estimates at $78.6 billion.

Growth was broad based as Google advertising revenue, which includes search, YouTube, and its third-party network ads, increased 13% to $61.7 billion, while Google Cloud revenue jumped 28% to $9.6 billion.

Layoffs and other cost-cutting moves over the last year drove a significant improvement in margins as its operating margin expanded from 25% to 32%. That and a surge in other income from its unrealized gains in equity investments led to earnings per share jumping 62% to $1.89, which topped the consensus at $1.51.

CEO Sundar Pichai talked up the company's prospects in AI, saying, "We are well underway with our Gemini era and there's great momentum across the company. Our leadership in AI research and infrastructure, and our global product footprint, position us well for the next wave of AI innovation."

Separately, the company also announced a new dividend program, saying it would start paying a quarterly dividend of $0.20 a share in June. That will give investors a modest yield of about 0.5%, but it's a big step for a company that has been incapable of paying a dividend for a long time. The move will also reward longtime shareholders of the stock.

Finally, Alphabet added $70 billion to its share-buyback authorization, reinforcing the primary way it's returned capital to shareholders.

Why investors loved the report

Wall Street roundly cheered the update, and it's easy to see why. The results were virtually flawless with a strong performance in all its key business segments. The company easily beat estimates, and the dividend was sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

While investors shouldn't get used to double-digit earnings jumps from a company this big, the stock still looks like a good value for its expected growth, especially if the ad market continues to recover. It looks like a good bet to continue gaining over the long term.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $506,291!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2024

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Alphabet Stock Was Soaring Today was originally published by The Motley Fool

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Nasdaq Leads Rally; Snap Stock Soars On Big Surprise

    Google stock soared after parent-company Alphabet reported its earnings results. This footwear stock rallies more than 10% after the company raised earnings guidance.

  • ETFs in Focus Post Intel's Q1 Earnings Beat, Dismal Outlook

    Intel beat estimates on earnings but lagged the same on revenues. It provided a dismal second-quarter revenue guidance, underscoring concerns over the company's growth prospects.

  • AI’s Next Big Winners Aren’t Just Tech Companies. Watch These Stocks.

    JPMorgan, Walmart, and others are using the technologies to become more efficient.. That should help their stocks for the long run.

  • And Then There Were Six. Nvidia Still Among The 'Perfect' Stocks

    Featuring Nvidia, Chipotle, Broadcom and more, this stock screener highlights top-rated stocks to buy and watch right now.

  • Alphabet, Microsoft Earnings Boost Market

    Earnings reports from Google’s parent Alphabet and Microsoft breathed new life into the market on Friday. The “Magnificent Seven” group that includes the aforementioned tech stocks, along with Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms and Nvidia, were on track to add $686 billion in market capitalization this week, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Alphabet stock was up 10% in recent trading, Nvidia stock was up 5.5%, Amazon stock was up 3.6%, and Microsoft stock was up 2.6%.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Beats on Q1 Earnings & Sales, Ups '24 EPS View

    AbbVie's (ABBV) first-quarter earnings and sales beat estimates. Management hikes the EPS guidance on the back of encouraging Skyrizi product sales.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy With Q1 Report Ahead?

    Amazon stock analysts are watching for whether the company will keep improving the profitability of its massive online retail business, while also fending off challengers in the cloud-computing market. With a market cap above $1.8 trillion, Amazon is among the world's most valuable companies. Meanwhile, it is battling Microsoft to be the leading cloud-platform for generative artificial intelligence.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    These proven wealth builders could be exactly what you're searching for right now.

  • Warren Buffett Says 'When It Rains Gold, Put Out The Bucket' And This High Yield Investment Is Making It Rain

    In his 2016 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, legendary investor Warren Buffett wrote, “Every decade or so, dark clouds will fill the economic skies, and they will briefly rain gold. When downpours of that sort occur, it’s imperative that we ...

  • Holding 10,000 Dogecoin Could Make You A Millionaire, Predicts Crypto Analyst

    Since 2021, Dogecoin (DOGE) has consistently been one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the market. The token has attracted tens of billions in investment and is up more than 27,000% since its launch. While the price has fallen considerably since highs, the token has held its own and performed well in 2024. Some do not see the growth stopping anytime soon. According to some analysts, DOGE could reach — and even surpass — the $100 mark. Don't Miss: Dogecoin millionaires are increasing — investor