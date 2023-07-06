Here’s Why Alphyn Capital Management Trimmed Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FRFHF)

Alphyn Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its second-quarter 2023 investor letter. The same can be downloaded here. The goal of the firm is to balance and avoid dependence on any single position by ensuring sufficient allocation that results in successful investments that can meaningfully contribute to overall returns. The firm withholds the performance report until the next quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Alphyn Capital Management highlighted stocks like Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTC:FRFHF) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTC:FRFHF) is a holding company that provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services. On July 5, 2023, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTC:FRFHF) stock closed at $744.08 per share. One-month return of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTC:FRFHF) was 0.41%, and its shares gained 37.86% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTC:FRFHF) has a market capitalization of $ 18.552 billion.

Alphyn Capital Management made the following comment about Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTC:FRFHF) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Exor and Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTC:FRFHF) - trim: In the spirit of prudent portfolio rebalancing, I pared down our positions in both companies as these holdings had grown into double-digit allocations. I firmly believe that Exor and Fairfax remain robust firms and maintain a bullish outlook on their prospects. However, there are a few smaller positions I wanted to allocate to and needed to free up capital."

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTC:FRFHF) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.