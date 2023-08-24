Here’s Why Amazon (AMZN) Outperformed in Q2

Mairs & Power, an investment advisor, released “Mairs & Power Growth Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market has risen 24% in the second quarter from its last fall. The fund also had a positive start to the year and was up 18.82% compared to a 16.89% increase for the S&P 500 TR Index and 13.39% for the peer group as measured by the Morningstar Large Blend category. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Mairs & Power Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) provides consumer products and subscriptions. On August 23, 2023, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock closed at $135.52 per share. One-month return of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was 5.67%, and its shares lost 1.28% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a market capitalization of $1.398 trillion.

Mairs & Power Growth Fund made the following comment about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

“Regarding stock selection in the first half, Nvidia (NVDA) was a massive outperformer, up 189.54%. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft were also positive contributors, up 55.19% and 42.66%, respectively. All three stocks benefited from a renewed interest in growth stocks by investors in the first half of the year. Amazon had an impressive first half of the year as well with growth out of its retail segment but slightly slower growth in its cloud business. Customers optimized workloads for existing capacity they were already paying for rather than adding incremental capacity in the current environment. We remain very excited about the opportunity for the company to reduce the labor needs of its retail segment through the use of technology and automation in the future.”

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is in second position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 278 hedge fund portfolios held Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at the end of second quarter which was 243 in the previous quarter.

