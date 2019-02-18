Why This Andreas Antonopoulos Talk Should Go Down as 2019’s ‘State of the Crypto Industry’ Address

In this concise overview of the cryptocurrency industry’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, renowned crypto expert Andreas Antonopoulos explains what’s going on the world that makes Bitcoin such a relevant and powerful force.

The State of the Crypto Industry in 2019

The most important feature of Bitcoin is its neutrality, and the rest of the great things are derived from that. That neutrality is not a lack of principles. Neutrality is a principle itself.

That neutrality is resistance to over-centralization of arbitrary power in institutional hierarchies by creating a preferable substitute for whatever utility those provide.

