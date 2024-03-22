Why Andrew Bailey risks ruining Britain’s recovery

bank of england

Andrew Bailey believes interest rate cuts are on the way – just be patient.

“Inflation has come down, and come down as we expected,” the Governor of the Bank of England said on Thursday as policymakers held interest rates at 5.25pc.

While Bailey said it is still too early to declare victory, he added: “I do want to give this message very strongly. We’ve had very encouraging and good news. So I think we can say we’re on the way.”

But talk is cheap in the City, and many believe the Bank is once again behind the curve.

Just as the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street was slow in spotting signs of the economy overheating, the danger now is the Bank leaves it too late to reduce the cost of borrowing, inflicting unnecessary pain on the economy as a result.

“Various indicators of inflation suggest that the job is already done,” says Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club. “And so the case for keeping policy on hold has weakened and it’s imposing an unnecessary drag on the economy.”

The Bank’s reticence is also raising hackles in Westminster, where Rishi Sunak has bet his political future on an improving economy and better household finances over summer.

“They should be moving now rather than saying: ‘Well, we’re waiting for absolute confirmation’,” says Tory backbencher Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg of the Bank.

Waiting will put more strain on public finances by keeping government borrowing costs higher for longer.

Sir Jacob, the former business secretary, adds “It makes businesses less profitable, and it gives individuals less disposable income, all of which reduces economic growth.”

Inflation is falling fast and is expected to hit the Bank’s 2pc target within months, down from 3.4pc today.

Supermarkets are confident that steep food price rises are a thing of the past, while inflation in other parts of the consumer shopping basket is returning to “normal”, according to a Bank survey. The chief executive of Next, Lord Wolfson, said on Thursday that prices were falling at his stores and would continue to drop.

The pace of wage increases, a key concern for officials at the Bank, is also slowing.

“The large month-on-month rises in pay in the first half of 2023 will drop out of the annual measure over the next few months, meaning that headline wage growth should come down quickly by the summer,” says Beck.

“Timelier measures of pay growth have already slowed to a pace broadly consistent with the inflation target. On a three-month-on-three-month annualised basis, growth in private sector pay in January stood at 3.3pc.”

Beck believes the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) “may find it challenging to maintain a no-change position” for much longer, highlighting that data over the past three months suggest prices have barely budged.

Analysts at Citi are also expecting a “screeching reversal” as the case for rate cuts builds globally. Swiss policymakers surprised the world on Thursday by becoming the first major central bank to cut rates. They reduced borrowing costs by 0.25 percentage points to 1.5pc, triggering what is likely to be a flurry of cuts around the world this year.

The US Federal Reserve has signalled that three rate cuts remain on the cards in 2024, while the European Central Bank (ECB) is also closer to loosening policy.

The nine members of the UK’s MPC are now more united than they have been at recent meetings in the conviction that the next move for rates will be down. However, they’re far from singing from the same hymn sheet.

MPC member Swati Dhingra is in favour of cutting rates now - House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA

In one corner is Swati Dhingra who wants to cut rates now. She has consistently been the most cautious MPC member, calling for rates to be held ever since they reached 3pc in November 2022.

She is concerned that consumer spending has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels in “sharp contrast to some other advanced economies where it is driving economic growth”.

For her, the economic outlook remains weak. Vacancies are falling and so are future indicators of pay growth.

On the other hand, the minutes of Thursday’s meeting suggested Catherine Mann and Jonathan Haskel believe wage growth remains “too high” and will “moderate only slowly”.

All nine members remain concerned about persistently rising prices in some corners of the economy. Bailey noted that services inflation remains above 6pc. That’s a concern when around half of what the average Briton spends their money on are services, such as haircuts, travel and drinks and meals out.

“We still have some way to go, particularly with what I call the more persistent bits of inflation,” Bailey said. “That’s particularly the services element, which is about half the total basket of prices.”

But in seeking to stamp out every last ember of inflation, Bailey and his colleagues risk snuffing out the green shoots of growth.

“The Bank of England tightened the screws too much, which is squeezing much needed future growth,” says Carsten Jung, an economist at the IPPR think tank.

He highlighted the faster than expected fall in inflation in February as evidence that the damage has already been done.

“The Bank should thus cut rates more quickly than its current plans,” he says. “The tightening stance by both the Chancellor and the Bank of England contribute to the UK’s growth falling far behind America’s fast recovery.”

Suren Thiru, economics director at ICAEW, adds: “The Bank of England remains overly cautious on the prospect of rate cuts given the startling inflation slowdown and an economy in recession, increasing the risk they prolong our economic struggles by keeping policy too tight for too long.”

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg says the Bank has been too slow to lower rates - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg is even more damning: “They have been too slow. Inflation is a lagging indicator, therefore you need to move interest rates prior to the complete move in inflation, otherwise you’re too late.

“This is why they were too late putting rates up because they didn’t realise there were inflationary pressures.”

A predicted drop in the energy price cap in April should on its own be enough to push inflation towards the 2pc target “in the next few months”, Sir Jacob says.

Investors now believe the Bank will cut rates three times this year, taking borrowing costs from 5.25pc today to 4.5pc by December.

But the Bank’s perceived foot-dragging in the early stages of the inflation crisis means anxiety is high about whether Bailey will actually follow through on his promise to cut rates imminently.

Asked to evaluate the Bank’s record on interest rates over the past two years, Sir Jacob recited the words of hymn-writer Isaac Watts: “Tis the voice of the Sluggard: I heard him complain, ‘You have wak’d me too soon, I must slumber again’.”

The poem by the man dubbed the father of English hymnody warns against the dangers of laziness. After the couplet Sir Jacob recited, it continues:

“A little more sleep, a little more slumber,

“Thus he wastes half his days and his hours without number.”

